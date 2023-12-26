Detroiters living north of downtown in neighborhoods burdened with heavy traffic from events can sign up now for new permits securing exclusive resident parking spots.

Anyone who doesn’t have a residential permit could receive a ticket for parking in defined areas during certain peak hours. Enforcement for the new zones will begin between January and February. Residents can apply and pay for permits online after providing proof of residency. Applicants must pay a one-time $35 administrative fee and $60 annual fee, with half-off discounts for seniors and low-income residents.

New residential parking zones are located in the Brush Park neighborhood, streets around Cass Park and a strip of Selden Street between Cass and Third avenues. Maps showing zone boundaries, the location of meters and parking hours can be found online.

Municipal Parking Department Director Keith Hutchings said the new parking zones will bring relief to residents who have struggled to find parking near their homes in developing parts of Brush Park and the lower Cass Corridor. The zones were created at the request of residents and approved by the City Council, which established the residential parking program in 2019.

“Whenever anyone parks they should take time to observe the posted signs to avoid having enforcement,” Hutchings said. “I would ask everyone to be kind to parking enforcement officers who are just doing their jobs. No one wants to suffer the frustration of a parking ticket, but they don’t deserve that angst.”

Residents expressed concerns about being able to find street parking during evening concerts and sporting events at Little Caesars Arena, Comerica Park, the Fox Theatre and other popular venues. The Selden Street area has experienced significant development in the last decade with the addition of popular restaurants near apartment complexes.

Each parking zone is tailored to the needs of the neighborhood, Hutchings said. New signage will help residents and visitors understand the restrictions in place to avoid a parking violation.

Hutchings said every resident who lives within the new zones received a letter explaining the rules and how to apply for a permit. Residents can get up to three permits annually. Residents also can receive passes allowing visitors, caregivers and rental cars to park within the residential zones.

Enforcement will take place seven days a week, including holidays. The changes will be implemented in phases:

Cass Park and Selden zones will be enforced beginning Jan. 2

Southern Brush Park zone enforcement will begin Jan. 16

Central Brush Park zone enforcement will begin sometime in February

The city also plans to start enforcing parking safety violations on Sundays starting Jan. 7. This won’t affect free street parking on Sundays or holidays.

Hutchings said parking officials previously didn’t work Sundays. Residents who block fire hydrants, alleys and driveways, or park too close to stop signs and street corners can expect a ticket.

The parking department is still considering creation of another parking zone in the northern part of Brush Park. The idea had encountered pushback from historic Black fraternities with homes within the zone.

Permits can only be obtained by those who have a mortgage or lease in the designated area, effectively blocking fraternity members from using resident-only zones. The fraternity buildings are not considered residential properties.

Hutchings said a public hearing will be held in early 2024 to work through the concerns.