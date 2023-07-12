Funeral arrangements have been set for The Rev. JoAnn Watson, who died this week at the age of 72 after a lifetime of community advocacy and social justice work.

A service at Fellowship Chapel, 7707 W. Outer Dr., is scheduled for 11 a.m. on July 22 for Detroiters who wish to celebrate Watson’s life. Her family is inviting the public to offer support and pay respects at a visitation starting an hour earlier, according to Swanson’s Funeral Home.

Watson’s decades-long career in public service spanned from Detroit City Council to the United Nations. She was the first woman director of the Detroit NAACP, a pastor at West Side Community Church and a leader of Detroit’s reparations movement who served on the city’s first Reparations Task Force before her death on Monday.

Watson served on Detroit’s City Council for a decade from 2003 to 2013 and was a fierce water and human rights advocate. She served as a public liaison for the late Congressman John Conyers, Jr. and developed strong community ties as host of the “Wake Up Detroit!” radio and television program.

She was also a strong voice during Detroit’s bankruptcy case, testifying about water shutoffs and affordability. Watson held positions on a variety of boards and community groups, including the Black Legacy Coalition, Detroit Council of Elders and Unity Urban Ministerial School.

An outpouring of love and respect for Watson’s accomplishments came from dozens of prominent Detroit community leaders after her death was announced Monday.

“JoAnn was always for many of us, kind of bigger than life,” The Rev. Wendell Anthony, president of the NAACP’s Detroit Branch, told BridgeDetroit this week. “She’s gone physically but she will always be among us spiritually. She was an uncompromising, relentless fighter for freedom, justice and equity. She spoke the unrivaled truth to power – didn’t matter who it was, where it was or when it was.”