Sweet potato hash with brown butter salmon and poached eggs and pork belly cinnamon rolls are on the menu for a Sunday brunch food pop-up series in February.

Fried Chicken and Caviar is planning brunch pop-ups every Sunday next month at The Shelby downtown, including, of course, a fried chicken and caviar dish. The food business is also planning a Feb. 13 Galentine’s Day event at Lily’s and Elise Tea House in the Avenue of Fashion, featuring a four-course meal with short ribs, or an eggplant option.

“We took a little hiatus back in August, but now we’re back rocking,” Cole said.

Fried Chicken and Caviar was founded in 2018 by Cole and Chi Walker who have since done food pop-ups at a number of Detroit establishments, including The Congregation, Batch Brewing Co. and Two Birds. Walker said the pop-up format really works for them and as of now, they are not interested in a brick and mortar.

“It gives a certain kind of freedom that Nik and I both appreciate, to be able to travel in different spaces and bring our audience with us and gain new folks,” she said.

The brand, Fried Chicken and Caviar, Walker said, is representative of both of the co-founders, but also the city of Detroit. “It’s a little bit bougie, it’s a little bit gritty,” she said.

“We put comfort and luxury together,” Cole added.

As such, the menus feature interesting combinations, like collard green fried rice, fried chicken and caviar, and pork belly cinnamon rolls.

“We love cinnamon rolls, but we also love bacon and what’s better?” Walker said of combining the two. “Get ready.”