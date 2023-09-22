This Week on One Detroit:

We’ll examine the UAW strike against the Big Three automakers and its impact on the history of labor in this country. Plus, we’ll unpack the results of a new survey from the Detroit Regional Chamber and Business Leaders for Michigan asking young Michiganders if they will remain in the state over the next decade. Also, a 12-foot puppet symbolizing human rights makes its way to Metro Detroit. And we’ll give you some ideas on how you can spend the first weekend of fall.

UAW Strike and its impact on the history of labor

We take a look at the historic United Auto Workers strike against Detroit’s Big Three automakers. The union is using a new approach to walking out, called a ‘standup strike,’ and it is striking all three companies at once. One Detroit Senior Producer Bill Kubota takes a look at Detroit’s labor history and where things are headed as the UAW and automakers try to find common ground.

Young Michiganders: Staying or going?

Continuing the conversation on the Future of Work and what it will take to grow Michigan’s population, the Detroit Regional Chamber and Business Leaders for Michigan recently released the survey results for a new poll where they asked Michiganders under the age of 30 whether they’re thinking about remaining in the state over the next decade. One Detroit contributor and Detroit News Editorial Page Editor Nolan Finley caught up with Detroit Regional Chamber CEO Sandy Baruah to talk about the survey’s findings.

Little Amal’s Walk across America comes to Metro Detroit

A 12-foot puppet created in the image of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl is coming to the Detroit area this weekend as part of a free public art festival. “Little Amal” is on a 6,000-mile journey across the United States to bring attention to human rights and the larger number of children fleeing war, violence, and persecution in their countries. One Detroit contributor Daijah Moss spoke with the project’s artistic director, Amir Nizar Zuabi about Little Amal’s global walk and cause.

Little Amal will make stops in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Ferndale, Dearborn and Flint from September 23-27.

One Detroit Weekend: September 22, 2023

​Fall is here, and there’s so much to do around Metro Detroit!

From Eastern Market after Dark to Disney on Ice and the D-Town Harvest Festival, plus more ways to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and more—check out everything you can do around town this weekend and beyond on “One Detroit Weekend” with Dave Wagner of 90.9 WRCJ.

List of upcoming events:

Explore Eastern Market under the lights at Eastern Market After Dark, the signature event of Detroit Month of Design. The annual event features a night market, open studio galleries, retailers, brand activations, live music and more.

Havana Nights @ Vincente’s offers another way to celebrate Cuban culture during Hispanic Heritage Month—with Cuban cuisine, dance lessons, and music to fill the evening.

Kids and parents can discover their inner hero at Disney on Ice: Find Your Hero through Sept. 24 at Little Caesars Arena. Join Disney princesses including Moana, Elsa, Belle and enjoy the iconic music, costumes, world class ice skating, and entertainment.

1970s Funk and underground R&B pioneers The Ohio Players are coming to Detroit, and will grace the mainstage at the Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts on Sept. 23 at 8 p.m.

Enjoy live music, food, and fresh produce at the 17th annual D-Town Harvest Festival presented by the Detroit Black Community Food Sovereignty Networkat D-Town Farm on West Outer Drive on Sept. 23-24.

Spider-Man and Miles Morales fans can enjoy this special concert event at The Fisher Theatre. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert takes place on Sept. 24 at 3:00 p.m. The concert will pair a screening of the award-winning animated film with live musicians and turntables, plus a DJ scratcher onstage performing the movie’s score which combines hip hop and orchestral music.

Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet symbolizing the global cause of human rights, makes her way to Metro Detroit as part of her 6,000-mile journey across the country, making stops in various Metro Detroit locations from Sept. 23-27.

Detroit Symphony Orchestra Maestro Jader Bignamini kicks off the 2023-2024 season with a rousing performance of Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto on Sept. 28 and 29—featuring American violinist Gil Shaham.