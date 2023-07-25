This Week on American Black Journal:

The power of the prophetic voice and its importance to the Black community

American Black Journal’s “Black Church in Detroit” series examines the power of the prophetic voice of the Black Church and its importance today amid issues that are harming African Americans disproportionately, along with other marginalized groups.

This story also appeared in DPTV - American Black Journal

Host Stephen Henderson holds a candid conversation with Rev. Cindy Rudolph of Oak Grove AME Church and Bishop Charles Ellis III of Greater Grace Temple about the church’s role and responsibility in the prophetic biblical tradition to speak out against racial and social injustice.

They talk about preachers addressing issues that negatively impact African Americans today, such as the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on affirmative action and racial injustice, and taking the opportunity to advocate for change and give people a sense of hope.

The conversation also touches on the current topics being covered in the two ministers’ sermons, the messages they have delivered from the pulpit regarding former President Donald Trump, and how the Black community’s narrative is often changed to have a negative meaning, such as what is happening now with the word “woke” from a political standpoint.