This Week on One Detroit:

Gov. Whitmer’s sixth State of the State proposes historic affordable housing plan, free community college and more

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivered her sixth State of the State address in front of a joint session of the Michigan House and Senate, sharing new policy proposals related to education, affordable housing, boosting the economy and growing the state’s population.

This story also appeared in DPTV - One Detroit

On Whitmer’s list of policy proposals was a $1.4 billion call to rehabilitate 10,000 housing units across the state to provide more affordable housing. If the proposal gains traction, it would be the largest investment of its kind in Michigan’s history. The governor also called for the return of former Gov. Rick Snyder’s “Good Jobs For Michigan” program to provide better tax incentives to businesses attracting new talent to the state.

On the education front, Whitmer proposed a plan to provide free community college tuition for the first two years to Michigan high school graduates. She also proposed further investments in Pre-K education with a goal to provide universal preschool to all 4-year-olds in the state. Among her other proposals were calls to increase family caregiver tax credits, provide electric vehicle rebates, and finish fixing the roads.

One Detroit contributors Stephen Henderson of “American Black Journal,” Nolan Finley of the Detroit News, and Zoe Clark of Michigan Public discussed some of Whitmer’s proposals.

Filipino fast-food chain Jollibee opens its first Michigan location in Sterling Heights

Jollibee, a renowned Filipino fast-food chain, has expanded to Michigan. The restaurant opened in Sterling Heights earlier this month. It’s known for its fried chicken, peach mango pie, and Filipino-style spaghetti. Globally, there are 1,300 locations with 70 in the United States.

One Detroit contributor Daijah Moss attended the grand opening of Jollibee in Sterling Heights to talk with General Manager Earl Pono, Jollibee North America Marketing Director Nick Bedell and some of its customers. They discussed how and where Jollibee originated and what the new location means to the community.

Detroit Youth Choir makes its streaming debut with new Disney+ ‘Choir’ series

The Detroit Youth Choir is in the national spotlight once again, as the subject of a new Disney+ documentary series called “Choir.” The six-episode series debuts on Jan. 31 and it follows the choir, and the lives of several of its members, as they prepare for one of their biggest performances yet, at Carnegie Hall. The choir first gained national attention through its two appearances on “America’s Got Talent” in 2019 and 2023, and both times the choir received the Golden Buzzer.

As a nonprofit arts organization, the Detroit Youth Choir serves kids ages 8-18 in Detroit. The choir not only runs its nationally renowned choir program, but also theater, dance, and college-readiness programs, to help its students grow into well-rounded artists and people.

One Detroit’s Chris Jordan attended one of choir’s rehearsals at The Marygrove Conservancy, and he spoke to choir director Anthony White, assistant choir director Ryan Bowie, and choir members Kayla Roach, Uchechi Okike, and Gwendolyn Jackson, all three of whom are prominently featured in the docuseries.

They spoke about the importance of the choir’s work and how it changes the lives of its singers, the experience of making the Disney+ docuseries, and what they hope the series will show the world about their organization and Detroit.

One Detroit Weekend: January 26, 2024

It’s the last weekend of January, and a warmer weekend in metro Detroit. Here’s what’s coming up in and around the city. Dream of summer at the 2024 Detroit Boat Show at Huntington Place, find some wintry fun at Zehnder’s Snow Fest in Frankenmuth and don’t miss “Wicked” at the Detroit Opera House. Plus, a performance from the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra in honor of Mozart’s birthday, a folk music festival in Ann Arbor and more. See what else is coming up around town on “One Detroit Weekend” with Peter Whorf of 90.9 WRCJ.

Upcoming Events: