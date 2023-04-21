Detroit officials say bus service will be restored to pre-pandemic levels with the expansion of morning and evening rides at multiple routes across the city.

The Detroit Department of Transportation announced that the scheduling and service changes take effect Monday, April 24. That same day, DDOT will release the draft version of its strategic plan, DDOT Reimagined, and kick off an eight-week public outreach campaign to collect feedback on mobility improvements. DDOT Director Mikel Oglesby said in a Friday press release that more changes are coming.

“We especially wanted to improve service during school and work hours and reduce wait times in the early morning and evening,” Oglesby said. “DDOT works continuously to provide quality, reliable transportation, and these regular adjustments are one way we accomplish that. Watch for more improvements coming later in the year.”

Online bus schedules will soon be updated to reflect the new service hours. DDOT plans to offer an additional morning trip one hour earlier for the following routes:

15 Chicago/Davison

18 Fenkell

23 Hamilton

27 Joy

30 Livernois

31 Mack

39 Puritan

41 Schaefer

60 Evergreen

67 Cadillac/Harper

There will be an additional hour added for late-night trips for the following routes:

15 Chicago/Davison

27 Joy

38 Plymouth

39 Puritan

41 Schaefer

43 Schoolcraft

DDOT also announced that all weekday daytime trips on the 16 Dexter route will serve both the Wayne County Community College District terminal and the Northland terminal. Timetables will be adjusted to better reflect travel times on these routes:

17 Eight Mile

27 Joy

32 McNichols

38 Plymouth

52 Chene