Major streets are closing along the Detroit River and a curfew for unaccompanied minors will kick in at 8 p.m. to accommodate the city’s Monday fireworks show.

Detroit officials and the Michigan State Police will enforce restrictions affecting parks and streets around the downtown and along the riverfront. The city has recommended Hart Plaza and Belle Isle as preferred viewing sites for Detroiters and are reminding residents of an emergency curfew ordinance for unsupervised minors that puts youth under 17 and their adult caregivers at risk of being ticketed if they are out past 8 p.m.

The city expects hundreds of thousands of spectators to line the shores of the Detroit River for the Ford Fireworks. The show is scheduled to begin around 10 p.m.

The following parks and locations will be closed:

Spirit Plaza

The RiverWalk

A.B. Ford Park

Erma Henderson Park

Lakewood East

Maheras-Gentry Park

Mariner Park

Mt. Elliott Park

Owens Park

Riverside Park

Stockton Park

What’s open – Hart Plaza

The plaza is open to the general public, but Detroiters are not allowed to start setting up their spot to view the fireworks before 2 p.m. Hart Plaza will close once a capacity limit is reached, though the city did not specify how many people will be allowed.

Those entering Hart Plaza will be subject to security screening. Coolers and backpacks also will be searched. For those who leave Hart Plaza, re-admittance is not permitted.

The following items are not allowed:

Tents, alcohol, drones, pets, fireworks or contraband (weapons, knives, etc.)

Flames or fires are prohibited, and cooking is prohibited.

What’s open – Belle Isle

The island is open to pedestrians and bicyclists, but will be closed to motorists until 2 p.m. Space is limited: No vehicles will be admitted to the park once it hits capacity.

Motorists must have a Recreation Passport to enter the island. The passport is only needed for vehicles and can be purchased at the park entrance for $12. The passport is $9 for out-of-state and international visitors for the day.

Belle Isle park officials issued these reminders:

Alcohol consumption is prohibited

No tents and canopies are allowed

RV parking is available in the paddock area near the Belle Isle Casino.

Consumer fireworks are prohibited

Parking

The city will not enforce parking meters after 5 p.m., but many downtown streets will be closed and parking for the fireworks show is recommended at two city-owned garages:

Ford Underground Garage, 30 E. Jefferson Ave., will remain open through 1 a.m. Tuesday. Parking costs $10.

Eastern Market Garage, 2727 Riopelle St., is open until midnight. Parking costs $10.

The city is warning drivers that violations of Monday’s parking restriction can result in cars being towed.

For more information, call (313) 221-2500 or go online.

Where to pick up towed cars

Vehicles that are towed will be transported to one of two locations:

Vehicles that had been parked west of Chrysler Freeway (I-75) when they were towed will be taken to 10750 Grand River (near Oakman Blvd.)

Vehicles that were east of Chrysler Freeway will be taken to 9425 Grinnell Ave.

Vehicle tow lots will operate until 1 a.m. Tuesday. The fee for towing is $215.

Motorists are advised to observe parking restrictions. Parking violators will be ticketed, and in some instances, vehicles might be towed. Motorists will be ticketed for:

Improper parking (vehicles within 20 feet from crosswalk; within 15 feet of an intersection; within 30 feet of a stop sign or traffic control device; and within 15 feet of a fire hydrant)

Parking in front of fire hydrants and bus stops or blocking driveways and alleys.

Parking in designated zones, such as handicap zones (without proper credentials), fire lanes, no parking zones or no standing zones

Street and freeway closures

The Detroit Police Department reserves the right to request closure of the freeways and surface streets based on vehicle traffic. Freeways will begin to close at 6 p.m.

At 6 p.m., the following traffic changes will go into effect:

No northbound or southbound traffic will be allowed on Woodward Avenue starting at Park and Witherell. Motorists will be able to cross Woodward at John R, Clifford, Grand River, State and Gratiot streets.

All streets south of Fort and west of Woodward will be closed

All streets south of Congress and east of Woodward will be closed

Curfew for minors

The city will enforce a curfew for minors under the age of 17 from 8 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. on Tuesday for the area bounded by the Detroit River, Third Street, Lodge Freeway, Fisher Freeway, the extension of Fisher Freeway east to Gratiot Avenue, Gratiot Avenue, Vernor Highway, Chene Street, Atwater Street and Chene Park.

Minors must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian or other responsible adult if they choose to view the fireworks from within the curfew boundaries. Exceptions from the ordinance include minors traveling to and from work, school, church or organized activities.

Minors in violation of the curfew will be taken to the Butzel Family Center, 7737 Kercheval. The youth will be held there until picked up by a parent or guardian. The parent or guardian also might receive a parental responsibility violation ticket.

Locating lost children

Parents who become separated from their children can look for them at four locations:

Huntington Place (formerly TCF Center/Cobo Center), off Atwater in the atrium

Detroit Police Department 3rd Precinct , 2875 W. Grand Blvd. Call (313) 596-5300.

Detroit Police Department 4th Precinct, 4700 W. Fort St. Call (313) 596-5400.

Butzel Family Center, 7737 Kercheval Ave. Call (313) 628-2100.

Public transportation

Several Detroit Department of Transportation bus routes will be closed Monday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. For more information on DDOT service, call (313) 933-1300.

Eastside bus routes will end at the Bricktown People Mover Station on Beaubien between Congress and Lafayette. The affected routes are Van Dyke/Lafayette (#5), Gratiot (#6), Jefferson (#9), Russell (#40), Chene (#52), and Cadillac/Harper (#67).

Woodward (#4) will layover at the Rosa Parks Transit Center. All other downtown routes will start and end at the Rosa Parks Transit Center. Additional service leaving downtown will be provided after the fireworks on an as-needed basis.

DDOT will have additional Conant (#12) coaches leaving Belle Isle every 15 minutes from 10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Passengers will be able to board at regular locations and on Casino Way at The Strand and Inselruhe at the White House.

The Detroit People Mover will operate for free until 11 p.m. Trains will bypass Huntington Place and Millender Center stations after 2 p.m. For information, go online or call (313) 224-2160.