This Week on One Detroit:

For the 13th year, One Detroit brings you some of the key conversations from the Detroit Regional Chamber’s 2023 Mackinac Policy Conference and explores how this year’s theme, “The Power of &,” can move Michigan forward through partnership and collaborative efforts.

This story also appeared in DPTV - One Detroit

From conference sessions to individual conversations, One Detroit’s Mackinac Policy Conference correspondent Zoe Clark, political director for Michigan Radio, and contributors Stephen Henderson and Nolan Finley share important highlights from this year’s conference.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announces Land Value Tax plan to erase blight in the city

Each year at the Mackinac Policy Conference, Detroit’s Mayor updates civic and business leaders about the state of the Motor City’s goals, investments and progress. This year, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan used his keynote to talk about changing a tax structure that’s been in place in the city for 50 years.

From the Mackinac Policy Conference main stage, Mayor Duggan shares his thoughts on the flaws within Detroit’s property tax system, which rewards blighted properties and punishes new building investments. He shares his plans to cut building taxes by 30% and triple land taxes in a new Land Value Tax system that he will present to the state’s legislature later this year, along with the impact it will have on the city’s landowners and homeowners.