It has been more than two years since George Floyd’s murder sparked huge commitments from businesses and organizations to expand their diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in the workplace. Promises were made, but were they kept? American Black Journal takes a look at whether DEI efforts in the workplace have improved since calls for racial and social justice re-ignited across the nation.

One Detroit contributor Stephen Henderson sits down with The LEE Group President Mark S. Lee and Nikki Pardo, from Global Alliance Solutions, for a candid conversation on the state of DEI efforts in the workplace at corporations across America and the status of new Chief Diversity Officer positions that were created. Plus, Henderson examines the amount of resources that have been allocated to DEI efforts and how they compare to the commitments made two years prior.

Construction for a new park is underway on Detroit’s West Riverfront after community leaders broke ground for the new Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park, formerly known as the West Riverfront Park, in May. According to the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy’s website, the park “will undergo a dramatic transformation into a world-class gathering place for all.” There are plans to include basketball courts at the William Davidson Sport House, an outdoor classroom for kids in the Delta Dental Play Garden, and more.

One Detroit contributing producer AJ Walker takes viewers to the groundbreaking to hear from the leaders responsible for making the park a reality. Plus, Walker takes viewers on a tour of what the park will look like and the activities available for families.

After missing two years due to COVID-19, the Detroit All-Star Garage-Rock Punk Revue returns for its 4th year, and this time it has expanded into a two-day music festival. The two-day punk festival takes place on the outdoor stage at the Cadieux Cafe Aug. 19-20, 2022.

The All-Star Garage-Rock Punk Revue began in 2016 to celebrate the rich history of Detroit’s independent punk rock, from the late-1970s and 80s, but in its second year, the show began bringing in new bands currently making their mark on Detroit’s punk scene. Hosted by iconic radio DJ Michael Halloran, the former host of WDET’s Radios in Motion, the festival features a wide selection of bands from across four decades of Detroit punk, indie and garage rock music.

One Detroit’s Chris Jordan caught up with the show’s organizer, Smitt E. Smitty of the 1980s Detroit band Figures on a Beach, and his current projects Little Billy Lost and Smitt E. Smitty and the Feztones, as well as Halloran and musician Gary Reichel of Cinecyde, to discuss the show and how it captures the story of Detroit’s punk music history.

Dancers and live drummers transform the Marygrove Theatre as the Black dance and cultural institute TeMaTe takes the stage, performing afro-rooted traditions on “Detroit Performs: Live From Marygrove.”

