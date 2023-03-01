Former President Barack Obama is looking for 25 Detroiters to participate in a new leadership development program.

The “Change Collective,” announced Tuesday, seeks to create and train a network of young leaders in Detroit, Chicago and Jackson, Missouri, who will focus on pressing issues in their home communities. Participants will have access to training opportunities and mentors who will help launch a neighborhood project at the end of the six-month program.

“It’s a way to bring emerging leaders from different identities and backgrounds together, and help them build relationships and solve problems in their communities,” Obama said in a video announcement.

Applicants must be over 18, live full-time in Detroit and be able to dedicate 25 hours per month to their civic action project, attending training sessions in person and online. Members must also attend a monthly weekend training session.

The program costs $950, which covers expenses related to training, travel and lodging. People who are accepted can request a payment plan or apply for a scholarship. Interested residents can apply online here. Applications will be accepted through April 14.

All participants will attend a June kick-off event in Detroit. The program will wrap up in January 2024.

The program is managed by Civic Nation, a nonprofit organization founded by alumni of the Obama administration. Part of the goal is to rebuild trust in local communities at a time when political divisions are tense.

“We do not have to accept political polarization and disconnection as the norm,” Civic Nation Senior Fellow Kalisha Dessources Figures said in a press release. “By focusing on building bridges and embracing difference as a source of strength, the Change Collective will build a bench of local leaders working to make our communities more durable and better connected.”

Learn more about the program online here.