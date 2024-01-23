A Corktown pizza joint is launching a monthly Detroit-style pizza series with guest chefs and giving the profits to local charities.

Grandma Bob’s “spread dough” series kicks off Jan. 30 and will continue on the last Tuesday of each month with different guest chefs creating their own version of Detroit-style pizza made on Grandma Bob’s dough. Profits will be donated to a charity of each chef’s choosing.

The series begins with “Sicilian Sfincione” pizza with tomato onion ragu, caciocavallo cheese, breadcrumbs and available with or without anchovies, made by SheWolf’s executive chef Anthony Lombardo.

“It’s basically the origin of Detroit-style pizza,” Lombardo told BridgeDetroit.

Grandma Bob’s Detroit-style pizza. (Courtesy photo)

John Kwiatkowski, co-founder of Grandma Bob’s, alongside his brother Dave Kwiatkowski, said the event is a way to give back while doing what they already do, but by making it engaging, fun and helpful, he said.

“Beyond that, we wanted to try pizza from our favorite chefs in the city, imagining what some of those culinary artists could do with their recipes on top of our dough,” he said.

Grandma Bob’s will cover the cost of the ingredients, while the chefs donate their time and energy. Lombardo from SheWolf plans to donate the profits from his night to the Detroit Food Academy, a nonprofit that empowers youth through culinary arts and food entrepreneurship.

Lombardo has worked with the Detroit Food Academy for years, serving as a board member and teaching classes to youth participants.

“They’re one of my favorite nonprofits in the city,” he said.

Prices for pizzas will differ, but will generally be around $20 each.

Kwiatkowski said he’s excited to bring in guest chefs to collaborate with the culinary team at Grandma Bob’s. The next chefs in the series are: Jennifer Jackson and Justin Tootla of Bunny Bunny, Phoebe Zimmerman of Freya, and Godwin Ihentuge of Yum Village.

“To bring in an outsider, many of whom are our friends and to eat their interpretation of Detroit-style pizza feels like such a cool moment to be in business,” he said. “These sorts of events are truly why we do what we do on a daily basis.”

Grandma Bob’s is located at 2135 Michigan Avenue. No tickets are necessary.

“Just show up and show love,” Kwiatkowski said.