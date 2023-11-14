This Week on American Black Journal:

Addressing the critical needs of caregivers during National Family Caregivers Month

November marks National Family Caregivers Month, bringing attention to the crucial but often underestimated role of family caregivers who shoulder the responsibility of caring for their loved ones. As the primary source of support for older adults and individuals with disabilities, more than 53 million family caregivers provide unpaid care in America, with an astonishing economic value exceeding $600 billion. These staggering statistics underscore the significance of National Family Caregivers Month as a dedicated time to acknowledge and honor the tireless efforts of these caregivers, who contribute significantly to their communities.

This story also appeared in DPTV - American Black Journal

Host Stephen Henderson recently sat down with Julie Lowenthal, coordinator of volunteer and caregiver services at the Area Agency on Aging 1-B, to delve into the myriad challenges faced by these unsung heroes. Lowenthal shared insights into the critical need for support services and resources tailored to family caregivers, highlighting the pivotal role played by the Area Agency on Aging 1-B in addressing these challenges.

They also discussed the demanding nature of caregiving, which often leads caregivers to inadvertently neglect their own health and well-being. Plus, they explore legislative policies that could ease the burdens faced by family caregivers.

10th Annual Black Friday Scholarship Bootcamp offers educational opportunities rather than shopping sprees

In a bid to transform Black Friday from a day of shopping sprees to a day of educational empowerment, Gwen Thomas, the founder and executive director of Fresh Perspectives Seminars, is gearing up for the 10th annual Black Friday Scholarship Bootcamp on Nov. 24 in Detroit. This year, the event will offer four scholarships, including two $1,000 prizes, one $500 award, and one $250 grant for graduating seniors.

More than just monetary rewards, the Bootcamp provides an array of resources such as coaching, ACT/SAT preparation, academic advising, and even assistance with resumes or CVs. With a track record of helping students secure over $22 million in scholarships and study abroad funding to over 100 countries, the Bootcamp is a beacon for those seeking higher education opportunities. Beyond scholarship insights, the event will feature an exciting seminar on the entertainment field, engaging attendees with celebrity entrepreneurs.

Host Stephen Henderson recently caught up with Thomas to discuss the unique approach of encouraging families to shop for scholarships instead of retail bargains at the mall. Additionally, they delve into federal, state, and private loans, grants, and shortcuts to navigate the FAFSA process. The day-long workshop, to be held at the prestigious Detroit Golf Club, is not just a seminar, it’s a transformative journey offering valuable insights for high school juniors and seniors and their parents.

Alice McAllister Tillman and Alvin Waddles perform ‘Heaven’ on Detroit Performs: Live From Marygrove

Great Lakes Performing Artist Associates represents musicians in the Great Lakes region, giving the artists an opportunity to perform at various venues and festivals. From an episode of “Detroit Performs: Live From Marygrove,” GLPAA brings vocalist Alice McAllister Tillman to the Marygrove Theatre stage with her longtime friend and collaborator, Alvin Waddles. The versatile artists perform the song titled, “Heaven.” Get ready to be mesmerized by Tillman’s voice and Waddles’ piano skills.