Coffee and vibes are percolating in the emerging East Warren Avenue business corridor.

This fall, Jeffrey D. Lewis II realized his yearslong vision of making a cup of coffee accessible to residents in the neighborhood where he grew up. Lewis opened Morningside Cafe in September following delays first prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic and later, a damaging fire that began in an adjacent building.

“It’s been a journey. Since 2016, I have wanted to bring a destination to our neighborhood,” Lewis said. “There have been a few hurdles but here we are. I stayed persistent and true to my mission.”

Lewis holds a master’s in urban planning with a focus on housing and community development and undergraduate degree in urban studies, both from Wayne State University. Based on the concentration within his field, Lewis said he would “call this the community development of urban planning.”

“I just wanted to provide my community with a space that it didn’t have,” he said. “We didn’t have a local destination to get a cup of coffee. You had to go downtown, the Grosse Pointes or even farther. That’s the vision right there: I just wanted to fill the void.”

Lewis said a colorful Detroit-themed mural painted by artist Trae IsAAc pays tribute to iconic songs and Detroit streets and landmarks that are a nod to his life story. The artwork depicts a saxophone, which Lewis played growing up, song lyrics from artists like Aaliyah, Aretha Franklin and Anita Baker and the old English D. It also features the Joe Louis fist sculpture on Jefferson Avenue downtown, the Ambassador Bridge, and the Detroit Renaissance Center, where his late sister, Tina, worked as the director of municipal planning at the Marriott.

“She didn’t see the physical manifestation (of the shop), but she knew it was coming,” Lewis said of his sister, who died in 2019.

Lewis said he wanted to create a space with soothing vibes that made patrons feel at home. His menu offers a variety of coffee drinks and Lewis said the go-to recommendation is his caramel macchiato. He makes a handful of sandwiches to order and has a case full of pastries including vanilla cupcakes, chocolate chip and M&M cookies and blueberry muffins. The back room offers community space for hosting private events and meetings.

East Warren Avenue recently celebrated the completion of a streetscape project from Three Mile Drive to Cadieux and opening of several businesses, including Next Chapter Books, bakeries and more.

“It’s a (best) kept secret of the city,” he said of the community. “The East Warren corridor is evolving.”

Resident Susan Newell said Lewis’ coffee shop is one of her new favorite community spots. (BridgeDetroit photo by Orlando P. Bailey)

Morningside resident Susan Newell was sharing a cup of coffee with a friend on a recent December morning. She said the shop is “homey and welcoming” and one of her favorite community spots.

“I was so happy to see that (Lewis) didn’t let the fire and all the obstacles over the last few years keep him down. He persevered and low and behold, we have a wonderful gathering space,” she said.

“The coffee is great,” said Newell, adding she had Lewis’ grilled cheese sandwich, which “tastes like my childhood.”

“All we need to cap it off is a bowl of Campbell’s cream of tomato soup,” she said.

In 2024, Lewis hopes to host open mic nights, spoken word poetry and other events. In the meantime, he said he’s looking to expand his staff. For information or to apply, reach out at coffeeandvibes.com.

As he commemorated the fourth year without his sister in December, Lewis said he knows she’s watching over him.

“She’s with me every day. I carry her in my heart,” he said. “I know she’d be proud.”

Morningside Cafe is open from 7:30 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday; from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.