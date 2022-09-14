Michigan families eligible for food assistance benefits can expect at least one more monthly check to help lower the cost of groceries.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday announced low-income households that qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will get at least another $95 loaded onto their Bridge Card by Sept. 26. The benefit is separate from assistance provided earlier in the month.

The state noted Wednesday that the additional aid is being allocated to more than 1.3 million residents in the state in more than 700,000 households.

“This extra $95 monthly payment will lower grocery bills and help households use more of their hard-earned dollars for bills, school supplies, and other essential expenses,” Whitmer said in a statement.

Some Michigan residents began receiving the boost in food assistance funding in April 2020. In May 2021, all eligible households began getting the extra monthly benefit again, which requires federal approval each month.

Households eligible for SNAP receive an increase of at least $95 monthly, even if they already receive the maximum payment or are close to that amount. Households receiving more than $95, to bring them to the maximum payment for their group size, will continue to receive that larger amount, the state said in a news release.

The maximum allowable benefits for SNAP customers based on household size, include:

One Person: $250

Two Persons: $459

Three Persons: $658

Four Persons: $835

Five Persons: $992

Six Persons: $1,190

Seven Persons: $1,316

Eight Persons: $1,504

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, and chair of the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee, helped secure the additional funding to states for food assistance under House Resolution 6201, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

Families eligible for the benefit do not need to re-apply. Residents can check their assistance benefit balance online or by calling a consumer service representative at (888) 678-8914.

If you are deaf, blind, hard of hearing or speech-impaired, call the Michigan Relay Center at 7-1-1.