Michiganders receiving food assistance whose food spoiled during last week’s power outage in southeast Michigan may be able to replace those benefits.

This story also appeared in Detroit Free Press

Thunderstorms left thousands without power last week. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) on Thursday announced that residents participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) can request replacement and be reimbursed for food spoiled during power outages. The deadline to apply is Monday.

The benefits are only available to those already in SNAP and don’t apply to Pandemic-EBT benefits. The amount people can get back is based on how much food their household lost and the maximum benefits they receive in one month, according to a news release.

Here are the maximum benefits by household size, although the amount may vary by SNAP recipient:

One person: $281

Two people: $516

Three people: $740

Four people: $939

Five people: $1,116

Six people: $1,339

Seven people: $1,480

Eight people: $1,691

For instance, if a person receiving up to $281 in benefits a month lost $100 worth of food because of the storm, they could get a $100 supplement. If they lost more than that, they could get up to $281.

The following counties reported power outages, according to MDHHS: Wayne, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, Branch, Hillsdale, Jackson, Lenawee, Livingston and Monroe. Clients in any county in Michigan can request renewed benefits.

SNAP participants who lost food because of a verified power outage or storm damage can call MDHHS at 844-464-3447 to request replacement benefits. They must provide documentation of the power outages from their energy provider.