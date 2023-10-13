This Week on One Detroit:

Pasa la Palabra: Latin-X-Tech event celebrates Detroit’s Hispanic, Latin0 American tech industry

Hispanic and Latino American workers make up 17% of total employment across the nation, but just 8% of all science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) workers, a 2021 PEW Research study found. Despite their small share, they still make large contributions to their industries, as evidenced by the Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation’s Pasa la Palabra: Latin-X-Tech event.

The event, held in recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month, brought together a diverse group of Hispanic and Latino American technology professionals, entrepreneurs and enthusiasts for a day of connection and celebration. Attendees were treated to a lineup of conversations from industry experts who focused on the importance of Hispanic and Latino American representation in technology, as well as panels discussions with small business owners from Detroit.

The event was more than just a place for networking and learning, however. It was a platform for Detroit’s Hispanic and Latino American communities to showcase their achievements, share their stories and address the challenges they face in the tech industry. It also celebrated Hispanic and Latino American culture through its food, music and local artisan offerings.

One Detroit contributor Bryce Huffman visited the Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation’s Pasa la Palabra: Latin-X-Tech event to learn how Detroit’s Hispanic and Latino American communities continue to carve out their place in the tech world. He talks with Anita Zavala, the entrepreneurship and wealth-building director at Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation; Jessie Feliz, the founder and lead educator of Spanish S.W.A.G.; Eye Breathe Design Founder Eddi Gonzales; and Mikey’s Cocina Founder Miguel Mendez Roman, who is also the building manager at the Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation.

Detroit-native Curtis Chin’s new memoir chronicles life lessons learned in a Chinese restaurant

Curtis Chin, a multifaceted talent known for co-founding the Asian American Writers’ Workshop and his work as a filmmaker and social justice advocate, is about to unveil a deeply personal and illuminating chapter of his life in his upcoming memoir, “Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant.” The book, scheduled for release on Oct. 17, paints a vivid portrait of the Detroit that was and the restaurant that anchored a community, shedding light on the invaluable life lessons that sprang from this unique corner of the Motor City.

Nestled at the crossroads of Cass Avenue and Peterboro Street, Detroit’s once-thriving Chinatown, a bustling hub of culture and community, held countless cherished memories. One long-standing meetup location in the neighborhood was Chung’s Restaurant, which stood for over six decades as a gathering place for an eclectic array of patrons. For Chin, however, it was more than his family’s restaurant. It was there that Chin, an American-born Chinese man, learned to navigate the intricate facets of his identity.

Structured around the very menu that graced the tables of Chung’s, “Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant” invites readers to grow up alongside Chin, embracing his experiences, his identity, and the profound life lessons he garnered from this remarkable place—a place where perhaps even the “secret menu” of life’s wisdom is shared.

One Detroit senior producer Bill Kubota and contributor Chien-An Yuan spoke with Chin about the lessons he learned growing up in a Chinese restaurant, what Detroit’s Chinatown looked like at its peak in the 1980s, and the history of Chinese communities in Detroit, including their connection the Vincent Chin case.

FAR Friends 2023: Celebrating talent and inclusion with FAR Therapeutic Arts & Recreation

Far Therapeutic Arts & Recreation’s signature annual event, FAR Friends, is making its return for the 22nd year to showcase the organization’s clients’ arts, music and dance skills. With the guidance of FAR’s music, art, dance and movement therapists, clients will come together for the FAR Friends 2023 performance at the Seligman Performing Arts Center, Detroit Country Day School, at 7 p.m. on Oct. 19.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to explore the FAR Bazaar, filled with purchasable gifts crafted by FAR clients, as well as check out the Silver Circle pre-glow reception. Organizers expect hundreds of attendees, including friends, family and community members. FAR Therapeutic Arts & Recreation is a nonprofit organization committed to transforming lives through art, music, and dance, ensuring that every individual has the opportunity to shine in their own spotlight.

One Detroit contributor Daijah Moss talks with FAR Therapy President Pamela Ayres, Director of Therapeutic Staff and music therapist Breanna Bowen, and art therapist Parina Davis-Usher about the opportunities FAR Therapy provides for children and adults with disabilities, including music and arts therapy. Plus, they discuss the upcoming FAR Friends performance and the limitless capabilities of people with disabilities.

One Detroit Weekend: October 13, 2023

Get ready to get spooky as this weekend kicks off with some Friday the 13th frights. From the Spooky Spirits event at the Detroit Zoo to the After Dark Friday the 13th at the Michigan Science Center, the Detroit Art Book Fair and more, Detroit has plenty of events to attend this weekend. Check out what you can do around metro Detroit this weekend and into next week on “One Detroit Weekend” with contributors Peter Whorf and Dave Wagner of 90.9 WRCJ.

