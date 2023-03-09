When it comes to development in Detroit, aspiring Black developers often encounter hurdles at every turn.

From woman entrepreneurs struggling to gain a foothold in the male-dominated industry to worker and material shortages, the rising cost of doing business amid inflation and securing financing, there are barriers from onset to completion.

The BridgeDetroit newsroom is partnering with Detroit Public Television’s American Black Journal for “Building Black Development,” a March 15 town hall to elevate the issues Black residents and developers face and some solutions helping build up Black development in the city.

The virtual noon event will stream live on Facebook, YouTube and AmericanBlackJournal.org and will feature three panel talks moderated by BridgeDetroit Executive Advisor Stephen Henderson. The sessions center women developers in Detroit and Black women in construction, neighborhood developers and solutions for financing and other development-related challenges.

Among the speakers are Develop Detroit President and CEO Sonya Mays, Hosey Development Owner Richard Hosey, URGE Development Group & Urge Imprint CEO Roderick Hardamon and Jason Headen, vice president, Detroit market at CHN Housing Partners.