This Week on One Detroit:
Imagining Michigan’s future with Richard Florida and Zoe Clark
Thriving cities are essential to a state’s prosperity. A flourishing population with a robust talent pipeline helps shape a healthy economy, but Michigan’s population has been shrinking for decades, especially in its efforts to attract young, college-educated tech talent from elsewhere.
A recent report released by the nonpartisan Citizens Research Council of Michigan found that Michigan has trailed behind other states in population growth for 50 years and this trajectory is projected to continue, if not worsen through 2050. On the heels of this grim news, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the formation of a bipartisan, 28-member council to brainstorm strategies to solve the state’s lagging population problem at this year’s Mackinac Policy Conference.
At the conference, renowned urbanist Richard Florida, Founder of the Creative Class Group also introduced the findings of a new report done for the Detroit Regional Chamber. Florida’s report identifies and studies regions across North America that are successfully attracting high-tech talent and business, compares them to Michigan and provides recommendations on how the state can become more competitive.
One Detroit contributor Zoe Clark, political director for Michigan Radio, talks with Florida about the results from his study, “Michigan’s Great Inflection,” why Michigan’s population has fallen behind, placemaking, and how to ensure the state’s long-term prosperity.
One Detroit Weekend: July 27, 2023
Looking for some summer fun in Detroit? From Sterlingfest to a Whitney Houston tribute, the Arab & Chaldean Festival and the Wayne County Fair, metro Detroit has a lot to offer! One Detroit contributor Peter Whorf of 90.9 WRCJ shares what you can do around the Detroit area during the July 27 weekend and into next week on “One Detroit Weekend.”
List of upcoming events:
- Visit the Sterlingfest art and music fair takes place in Sterling Heights through July 29. The festival features music performances, a science show, magic shows and more.
- Join Lashaun Phoenix Moore for a Poetry and Music Grand Slam Fest in Sosnick Courtyard at Orchestra Hall July 28. Come see Detroit poets compete for the grand prize and bragging rights, along with some R&B music.
- Head to Chelsea for the Sounds & Sights Festival July 28-29. The festival features live music, a kid’s zone, a teen zone, a classic car show, a chalk art competition, and several other activities.
- Revel in the music of Whitney Houston with The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston starring Belinda Davids. The performance takes place at 8 p.m. on July 29 at Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts.
- North America’s largest Arab and Chaldean Festival comes to Hart Plaza July 29-30, featuring special cultural exhibits, an art gallery, and musical performances from all over the middle eastern community.
- The Four FreshmenFreshman, called America’s most enduring vocal group, take the stage at the Dirty Dog Jazz Café through July 29, with two performances starting at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. respectively.
- Celebrate the 77th annual Wayne County Fair, filled with rides, animals, food and fun. The fair also features an interactive circus, a juggling show, tractor rides, live performances and more.
- See how food can be a powerful tool to build community and repair lineages at the Community Nourishment: “Gather” film screening on Aug. 3 at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit.