This Week on One Detroit:

Imagining Michigan’s future with Richard Florida and Zoe Clark

Thriving cities are essential to a state’s prosperity. A flourishing population with a robust talent pipeline helps shape a healthy economy, but Michigan’s population has been shrinking for decades, especially in its efforts to attract young, college-educated tech talent from elsewhere.

This story also appeared in DPTV - One Detroit

A recent report released by the nonpartisan Citizens Research Council of Michigan found that Michigan has trailed behind other states in population growth for 50 years and this trajectory is projected to continue, if not worsen through 2050. On the heels of this grim news, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the formation of a bipartisan, 28-member council to brainstorm strategies to solve the state’s lagging population problem at this year’s Mackinac Policy Conference.

At the conference, renowned urbanist Richard Florida, Founder of the Creative Class Group also introduced the findings of a new report done for the Detroit Regional Chamber. Florida’s report identifies and studies regions across North America that are successfully attracting high-tech talent and business, compares them to Michigan and provides recommendations on how the state can become more competitive.

One Detroit contributor Zoe Clark, political director for Michigan Radio, talks with Florida about the results from his study, “Michigan’s Great Inflection,” why Michigan’s population has fallen behind, placemaking, and how to ensure the state’s long-term prosperity.

One Detroit Weekend: July 27, 2023

Looking for some summer fun in Detroit? From Sterlingfest to a Whitney Houston tribute, the Arab & Chaldean Festival and the Wayne County Fair, metro Detroit has a lot to offer! One Detroit contributor Peter Whorf of 90.9 WRCJ shares what you can do around the Detroit area during the July 27 weekend and into next week on “One Detroit Weekend.”

List of upcoming events: