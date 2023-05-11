Pope Francis Center, Mariners Inn working to curb chronic homelessness in Detroit

Two new multi-use facilities being built in Detroit will help provide solutions to the complex needs of the city’s homeless population. The two major building projects are part of Mariners Inn and Pope Francis Center’s overall efforts to eliminate chronic homelessness in Detroit, a population that has increased since the pandemic began.

This story also appeared in DPTV - American Black Journal

According to Fr. Tim McCabe, the Executive Director and President of Pope Francis Center, Detroit’s homeless population was estimated to be around 1,700 people as of January 2023. Approximately 200 of those people are chronically homeless, meaning they’ve been homeless for at least a year, or repeatedly, with a co-existing condition like a mental illness, substance abuse disorder or physical disability.

The agencies’ facilities will provide temporary shelter, permanent supportive housing, medical and substance abuse treatment, social and job readiness skills, recreational opportunities and more. Fr. McCabe and Mariners Inn CEO David Sampson joined “American Black Journal” host Stephen Henderson to discuss their organizations’ efforts to curb chronic homelessness in the city and how these new facilities will help.

Black Leaders Detroit gears up to support Black entrepreneurs during weeklong Ride for Equity

A nonprofit that supports Black-led businesses is gearing up for its annual weeklong bike ride to Mackinaw City to raise awareness for its cause. Black Leaders Detroit’s annual Ride for Equity, which kicks off May 21 this year, will raise money for African American entrepreneurs in Detroit and spread awareness about the importance of equitable funding practices.

The ride includes several individual one-day bike rides, varying in distance, as well as the full seven-day ride from Detroit to Mackinaw City. Volunteers can sign up through May 11 for the ride.

As part of One Detroit’s Future of Work coverage, One Detroit producer and Future of Work host Will Glover sat down with Black Leaders Detroit CEO Dwan Dandridge for a discussion about the organization’s annual fundraiser and the importance of having diverse leadership in Michigan’s workforce.

They talk about how the organization’s annual Ride for Equity supports Detroit’s Black-owned businesses and spreads awareness for racial equity in business.

Detroit DJ Whodat talks love of house music, Black women artistry ahead of Movement 2023 appearance

Detroit DJ sensation and a true luminary in the electronic music realm, lifelong Detroiter Terri McQueen, popularly known as Whodat, is set to headline the highly anticipated 2023 Movement music festival in Detroit’s Hart Plaza. The festival is set to take place May 27-29.

With a global career that spans over a decade, Whodat has solidified her position as a driving force within Detroit’s electronic music scene and the city’s vibrant arts community.

“American Black Journal” contributor Chien-An Yuan caught up with Whodat ahead of her May 29th appearance at Movement to talk about her love for house music, being an African American woman in the music industry, and what motivates her to create the soulful, expansive mixes and eclectic productions that make up her unique sound.