Detroit homeowners struggling to pay their property taxes have until Dec. 12 to apply for a 2022 poverty tax exemption.

The City of Detroit and nonprofit partners are hosting events this month where residents can get help seeking a Homeowners Property Exemption, or HOPE.

The HOPE program — meant to keep Detroiters at risk of foreclosure in their homes — reduces or exempts qualifying homeowners from property taxes for the current year based on household income. People who qualify for HOPE may also be eligible for the Wayne County Treasurer’s Pay As You Stay program (PAYS), which reduces back tax debt. Those with the property tax exemption and in PAYS are also eligible to get their delinquent property taxes eliminated through another program called the Detroit Tax Relief Fund.

Eligibility for the HOPE program is based on whether a resident owns and occupies their home as their primary residence and their household income or financial circumstances, such as medical debt. The maximum income for a full exemption for a family of three is $23,717. Most homeowners whose income is below the HOPE program’s income guidelines are generally approved, the city says.

The HOPE program received more than 17,000 applications so far, the city said.

Detroiters who need help applying for the program can make an appointment at detroithope.timetap.com or by calling the Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency at 313-244-0274.

When making an appointment online, there are time slots available, through various nonprofits and community organizations, after selecting “HOPE Appointment Only.” If a resident wants to make an appointment for the following three events, they should click the “HOPE and/or MIHAF” option and select a time slot. Masks are required.