The implications of Michigan’s population stagnation: A conversation with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Population stagnation is a challenge faced by many states and regions across the nation, and Michigan is no exception. It’s a predicament that, if left unaddressed, experts say could have significant and far-reaching consequences for the state’s economy, workforce and long-term prosperity. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has made addressing this issue a top priority and has established the “Growing Michigan Together Council” to propose solutions. The council’s findings and recommendations, anticipated in December, will play a pivotal role in determining the state’s trajectory.

The Council has set out to address preK-12 education, higher education, infrastructure, and workforce development, as well as gather expert opinions and lived experiences of how Michigan can attract and retain more young professionals and students. The problem currently is, more than half of young Michiganders living in the state say they won’t likely stay through the next decade. A survey of 18–29-year-olds conducted by the Detroit Regional Chamber and Business Leaders for Michigan revealed that only 64% of respondents within this age group envision themselves residing in Michigan a decade from now, with college-educated individuals showing a stronger inclination to consider relocating.

The majority of survey respondents cited better infrastructure and affordable housing as two key factors in the decision of where they want to live. Others surveyed also pointed to the changing climate and LGBTQ+ and abortion rights as factors. To better understand where Gov. Whitmer stands on this issue, One Detroit contributor Zoe Clark, political director for Michigan Radio, sat down with Gov. Whitmer at Marygrove Conservancy for a one-on-one interview about where Michigan’s population growth efforts are headed.

They talk about Michigan’s unique access to fresh water in the face of climate change, as well as the state’s decision to protect LGBTQ+ rights and a woman’s right to choose. Plus, they discuss previous governor’s attempts to address the state’s population challenges, like former Gov. Jennifer Granholm’s “Cool Cities” initiative, and the importance of telling Michigan’s story to the world.

Reboot, Third Man Records hosts Monster Mash author talk with Adam Mansbach

As incidents of antisemitism continue to rise in America, one global arts and culture nonprofit, Reboot, is hoping to combat anti-Jewish hate by reframing Jewish culture, traditions and rituals in unique, modern contexts to foster important cultural conversations around religion, ethnicity and diversity.

Reboot hosted its first event in Detroit Oct. 30 at Third Man Records, which featured an exploration of the Jewish folklore and myth of the Golem, perfect for the Halloween season. The event featured art, music, film, and literature offering different modern and traditional interpretations of the Golem myth, using the myth as a lens through which to look at modern issues of antisemitism and other issues of social justice.

The evening culminated in a panel discussion featuring author Adam Mansbach, talking about his new novel “The Golem of Brooklyn,” and Dr. Justin Sledge, an expert in Jewish esotericism and the occult, addressing the myth’s history and origins. The discussion was moderated by Angelique Power of the Skillman Foundation.

One Detroit’s Chris Jordan spoke to Mansbach, Dr. Sledge, Angelique Power, and Reboot Chief Network Officer Francine Hermelin. They talk about the mission of Reboot, as well as how Mansbach’s book tackles topics of antisemitism and white nationalism and how it helps bring a modern context to a part of Jewish history.

New documentary ‘Three Chaplains’ sheds lights on Muslim chaplains in the U.S. Military

Despite their decades of dedicated military service, Muslim military chaplains often find themselves viewed as outsiders due to their religious beliefs. A new documentary, premiering on PBS’ “Independent Lens” Nov. 6, sheds light on the remarkable journey and challenges faced by three Muslim chaplains who are finding their place in the United States military. The film was created by Director David Washburn, who has partnered with Muslim storytellers for more than a decade, and Producer Razi Jafri, who also created the film “Hamtramck, USA.”

Their new film, “Three Chaplains,” follows three Muslim Chaplains — Rafael, Khallid and Saleha — and delves deep into the armed forces, offering a glimpse into how these chaplains practice, teach, and share their faith with troops across the nation. Along their journey, they confront various obstacles, from accusations of disloyalty to resistance within their own families and communities, all while striving to attain the highest ranks within the military.

“Three Chaplains,” is a compelling exploration of the challenges faced by these Muslim military chaplains as they navigate issues like Islamophobia, crises of faith, and their quest to bring about change from within one of the nation’s most revered institutions. The film not only spotlights the struggles of these dedicated individuals but also provides a platform to celebrate their achievements.

One Detroit Senior Producer Bill Kubota sat down with Washburn and Jafri to talk about the making of the film and the challenges Muslim military chaplains face today. They discuss religion in the armed forces, combatting challenges like islamophobia and making history with the announcement of the first female Muslim chaplain.

One Detroit Weekend: November 3, 2023

November is in full swing, and there’s plenty to do around town this weekend. From the Autumn Landscape Tour at the Ford House Grounds to an entrepreneurship resource summit at the Detroit Historical Museum, the All Things Detroit Holiday Shopping Experience and Food Truck Rally, and plenty more, the region has a ton of fun activities on tap for you and your family. Check out what you can do around metro Detroit this weekend and into next week on “One Detroit Weekend” with contributor Peter Whorf of 90.9 WRCJ.

