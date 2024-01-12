This Week on One Detroit:

Global Detroit shares the importance of immigrant inclusion in Michigan’s population revitalization

​The state’s population stagnation and economic prosperity have been front and center for several businesses, organizations and educational institutions. Global Detroit, a regional economic development and community development organization, has been exploring the state’s population issues and the importance of immigrant inclusion in the region’s revitalization.

Global Detroit Managing Director Dr. Alaina Jackson talks with “American Black Journal” host and “One Detroit” contributor Stephen Henderson about Global Detroit’s mission to develop and implement inclusive strategies to drive the growth, revitalization and shared prosperity of Detroit and the region by focusing on immigrants and global talent. They discuss the importance of immigrants in growing Michigan’s economy and population, and Dr. Jackson points to contributions of immigrants to the region.

In addition, the two talk about Dr. Jackson’s participation in the Jobs, Talent & People Work Group that conducted research and made recommendations to Governor Whitmer’s Growing Michigan Together Council about how to solve the state’s workforce shortage, retain and attract talent, and increase quality of life in the state.

‘Too Hot To Handel’ returns to Detroit Opera for 20th anniversary performance

​The 20th anniversary of “Too Hot To Handel” takes place at the Detroit Opera House Jan. 13. The performance features a trio of notable Detroit jazz musicians, including pianist Alvin Waddles, bassist Marion Hayden, and drummer Dave Taylor. Audience members will also hear Detroit’s oldest choir, The Rackham Choir under the direction of conductor Suzanne Acton, with solos from renowned soloists Rodrick Dixon, Alfreda Burke, and Karen Marie Richardson.

A makeover of Handel’s classic “Messiah,” the production combines jazz, gospel, blues and R&B music into a blend of melodies and lyricism. The inaugural performance of “Too Hot To Handel” was presented by the Rackham Choir in 2000. The production became an annual staple at Detroit Opera for nearly two decades until performances were halted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the production makes its way back to the Detroit Opera House stage for the first time since 2019.

One Detroit contributor Cecelia Sharpe of 90.9 WRCJ stopped by the Rackham Choir’s rehearsal and spoke with Maestra Suzanne Acton to learn how Detroit’s “Too Hot To Handel” started 20 years ago at the Historic Little Rock Baptist Church and how it quickly expanded to the Detroit Opera with the support of the late David DiChiera. Sharpe also talks with Alvin Waddles about what gives the Detroit performance its unique flavor, and with tenor Rodrick Dixon about the melding of classical, jazz, and gospel music all into one performance.

One Detroit Weekend: January 12, 2024

​As you head into the weekend, here’s what’s coming up in and around metro Detroit. Head over to Detroit Opera for its 20th anniversary performance of “Too Hot To Handel.” Get your comedy fix with the Ms. Pat Ya Girl Done Made It show at Detroit’s Music Hall Center for Performing Arts.

Plus, take a visit to Grand Rapids for the nation’s largest winter festival, the World of Winter Festival. See what’s coming up around town on “One Detroit Weekend” with Dave Wagner of 90.9 WRCJ.

