This Week on American Black Journal:

Life after innocence: Upcoming fundraiser will support Michigan’s wrongfully convicted men and women

Wrongful convictions continue to cast a long shadow over the lives of many individuals in Michigan and across the United States. According to data from the National Registry of Exonerations, Michigan ranks among the top states for wrongful convictions with 65 documented exonerations to date. The state is making headway to right these wrongful convictions, however. According to the Registry’s 2022 Annual Report, Michigan had the second most exonerations in the nation with 16. Eleven of those were wrongful murder convictions.

This story also appeared in DPTV - American Black Journal

Kenneth Nixon, president of the Organization of Exonerees, is among those who’ve faced the devastating consequences of a wrongful conviction. Serving nearly 16 years of a life sentence for a crime he did not commit, Nixon’s story reflects the harrowing challenges faced by exonerees upon their release. His mission now is to help other exonerees through the hurdles of re-entry — obtaining a proper ID and Social Security card, getting transportation, securing a job and finding stable housing.

In an effort to empower the wrongfully convicted and pave the way for meaningful change, Nixon and Valerie Newman, deputy chief and director of the Conviction Integrity Unit in the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, are hosting a fundraiser titled “When Innocence Isn’t Enough” from 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 10 at Huntington Tower in Detroit. The event will raise money to support the needs of exonerees and raise awareness about the issues of wrongful convictions and the need for reform in Michigan’s criminal justice system.

“American Black Journal” host Stephen Henderson talks with Nixon and Newman about their upcoming fundraiser in recognition of International Wrongful Conviction Day, which is celebrated annually on Oct. 2. Plus, they discuss the challenges that those returning to society after wrongful convictions face and how Newman and Nixon are working to create a more just and equitable criminal justice system.

The Yunion celebrates 20 years and more than 17,000 youth impacted

A Detroit nonprofit is celebrating a significant milestone. The Yunion marks 20 years of service to metro Detroit youth this year. Founded with a passion for uplifting and empowering young people, The Yunion has been a beacon of hope for thousands of young lives over the past two decades, primarily focusing on supporting young Black boys.

Since its inception in 2003, The Yunion has been instrumental in providing a wide range of support services to the community’s youth. From prevention programming and life skills training to vital mental health support, tutoring, mentoring and more, this nonprofit has been a source of transformation for over 17,000 young individuals in metro Detroit.

The nonprofit has taken another significant step forward with the establishment of a state-of-the-art youth development center in Detroit. This new facility promises to expand its reach and impact, enabling it to provide a nurturing environment for even more young people. To celebrate, The Yunion is gearing up for an upcoming gala to celebrate its enduring commitment and the life-changing work they’ve done for Detroit’s youth.

American Black Journal host Stephen Henderson sat down with The Yunion’s Founder & CEO Jason Wilson and Executive Director Nicole Wilson to talk about the nonprofit’s new youth development center in Detroit and their upcoming anniversary gala.