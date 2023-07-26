Seniors who need food assistance can now go to 43 new locations throughout Southeast Michigan.

This story also appeared in Detroit Free Press

The nonprofit Focus: HOPE is expanding the reach of its monthly Food for Seniors program beyond Detroit and Inkster as the cost of food continues to rise. The Detroit-based organization now provides food boxes for income-eligible residents 60 years old and above in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb and Washtenaw counties.

“We know the need is out there, we just have to reach it,” said Frank Kubik, Focus: HOPE food program director. The organization aims to help as many as 3,000 more people a month. Typically, the group assists 41,000 seniors.

Focus: HOPE is working with community agencies to distribute food. Days and times for pick-ups differ based on location, and it is generally appointment-based. Boxes contain canned items, milk, pasta, cereal, protein, vegetables, fruit, cheese and juice.

“One of the biggest … challenges we face is finding those seniors, because a lot of seniors don’t want to ask for help. They feel that maybe someone else needs the help more than they do and so they don’t want to take it away, but we’ve got plenty of food,” Kubik said.

More information about eligibility, locations and how to make an appointment is available at focushope.edu/programs/food-for-seniors/, or call Focus: HOPE at 313-494-4600. Service sites are listed under the “Agencies to Apply” section.

Appointments are not required at the nonprofit’s Detroit and Inkster locations: Westside Food Center, 1300 Oakman Blvd. in Detroit, Inkster Food Center, 759 Inkster Road in Inkster, and Eastside Food Center, 9151 Chalmers St. in Detroit. Those sites are open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m to 4 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to noon, Kubik said.

Pop-up food distribution in Wayne County

Separately, Focus: HOPE is working with Wayne County to provide pop-up food distribution into the fall. Resources are limited and run out quickly during pop-up distributions, Kubik said. There is no age requirement for the program and people don’t need to make appointments. Here are upcoming locations: