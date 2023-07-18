The head chef and owner of Detroit’s east side Moroccan bistro Saffron De Twah will compete tonight on Food Network’s Chopped.

Omar Anani will battle 15 chefs in the cooking competition. On the show, participants are given a basket of random items to make a meal and impress the judges, or risk getting “chopped” from the competition. The winning prize is $50,000. In March, Detroit’s Baobab Fare won the competition.

Anani is a two-time nominee for the acclaimed James Beard Awards. His restaurant, located at 7636 Gratiot, offers fried catfish and chicken sandwiches alongside an assortment of appetizers flavored with traditional North African spices and sauces. Harissa, a vibrant red chili paste, is ubiquitous in North African food, and makes an appearance in more than half of Anani’s dishes, from the carrot dip to potatoes to the sandwiches.

Saffron De Twah’s Moroccon fish sandwich made with fried catfish, a locally made challah bun, and harissa slaw and aioli. (BridgeDetroit photo by Jena Brooker)

Another defining staple at Saffron De Twah is community. Just before the show airs at 8 p.m., Anani will be at Mack Market with his food truck, the Twisted Mitten, offering free meals to residents in partnership with nonprofit Eastside Community Network from 5:30-7 pm.

The chef also just launched the first fundraiser for the restaurant’s community kitchen. First started in 2020, it provided meals to Detroiters in response to rising food insecurity rates during COVID-19. The restaurant has provided more than 110,000 free meals since it launched, according to the fundraising page.

Food insecurity is defined as a lack of consistent access to a sufficient amount of food to live a healthy life. During the pandemic, food insecurity rates in Detroit rose by 7%, with 69% of Detroit households now facing insecurity, according to a Detroit Food Policy Council 2022 report.

“It started out with us doing 30 meals a day and before I knew it, word of mouth spread, and we were doing 1,400 meals a day,” Anani recently told BridgeDetroit. “So we shut down the restaurant and we just fed people.”

Therestaurant reopened in October 2021 for dine-in service and Anani said high rates of food insecurity were still there, but that the funding to provide free meals at the same level wasn’t.

The goal of the fundraiser is to bring in enough money for 935 meals that the restaurant plans to distribute to youth this summer. The funds will also help launch the community fridge again after a hiatus. The fridge will be stocked with free meals for anyone who needs one, and there will be a microwave available, to warm it up.

Currently, those in need can come into the restaurant and request a meal for free, but the fridge aims to increase privacy for community members.

“The goal is just to feed people,” Anani said. “There was a time where I was working on tipped wages and I didn’t have meals to eat and I was sitting here eating ramen noodles, wondering where my next meal is gonna come from. I don’t want people to live like that,” he said

“Community is one of the core values of our restaurant and it’s something that’s really important to me,” said Anani.