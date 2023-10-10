Joy and pride radiated Tuesday from the customers steadily shopping in Jefferson Chalmers at Detroit’s only Black-owned grocery store.

After six years of crowdfunding and planning, Neighborhood Grocery founder and owner Raphael Wright opened on Sunday.

“Being in a Black city like Detroit, and being the only show in town is mixed emotions,” Wright said. “I feel accomplished, I want more of us doing this type of work. I’m determined to help make that happen. It’s well overdue,” he said. “More of us need to be in this space.”

Neighborhood Grocery focuses on sourcing Detroit producers and items selected with community input. (BridgeDetroit photo by Quinn Banks)

The grocery store is unique for the neighborhood that hasn’t seen a grocery store in several decades and vital for the approximately 20% of residents in the area that don’t have a car. But Neighborhood Grocery is also unique as the only Black-owned grocery store in the majority Black city. It’s also a reversal of a recent trend: In the last several years Detroit has lost 10 grocery stores and the city now has more dollar stores than grocery stores, which worsens access to healthy and affordable food.

A local resident of 50 years, Robert Hicks said he was impressed while shopping at the store at 500 Manistique on Tuesday morning.

“This is unique and I hope he succeeds,” said Hicks, adding that he couldn’t remember the last time the neighborhood had a grocery store.

Longtime resident of the neighborhood Robert Hicks stopped by Neighborhood Grocery on his way home Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (BridgeDetroit photo by Jena Brooker)

“Back in the day, it used to be little grocery stores here and there in neighborhoods and it was always the homey feeling where it’s community,” added Nydria Gilchrist, another shopper at Neighborhood Grocery Tuesday.

The new store is already bringing that feeling back, she said.

Gilchrist said she was pleased with the options as a vegetarian and the mother of a child allergic to dairy. “I’m always shopping for fresh things so this is amazing to have this in the neighborhood,” she said.

Nydria Gilchrist was excited to stop at Neighborhood Grocery to grocery shop for herself and her daughter Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (BridgeDetroit photo by Jena Brooker)

Neighborhood Grocery’s stock is a mix of commercial mainstays like Faygo and Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix alongside local small producers like coffee from Konjo Me and meats from Eastern Market, as well as organic, all-natural feminine hygiene products.

Wright said he built the store’s inventory with feedback from the community, which he’s still accepting.

“We got a little bit of everything that you need,” he said. “It’s an inclusive project,” he said of the grocery store.”

Community members also have the option to buy equity in the store starting at $50 a share. In exchange, members get store discounts and will get a share of the profits.

Hicks said that he’s interested in buying stocks in the future.

“I’ve been here for 50 years so if I can help the guy out, I want to,” he said. “I’ll be back,” he said, “going to make it my regular.”

Activist Barbara Winder came from across town to show her support on Tuesday.

“I support everything Black. I’m on the side of all Black people,” she said. “The neighborhood needs stores like this. I hope everybody will come by and buy him out, every day. Don’t leave a thing on the shelf.”

When Wright held a soft opening on Sunday, customers did just that. He was busy Tuesday restocking after he said he got wiped out of a number of products, including 24 bottles of passion fruit juice from Detroit’s Baobab Fare, a Burundi restaurant in New Center.

Wright said that at first he thought he would feel accomplished to be the only Black-owned grocery store in the city. But at this point, coming out of the pandemic when food insecurity is high, Wright said color shouldn’t matter.

“I just wanted to provide,” said Wright, who created and delivered free food boxes to hungry residents during the pandemic.

Another Black-owned grocery store, the Detroit People’s Food Co-op, is set to open in Detroit’s North End in February 2024.

To open his shop, Wright fundraised more than $177,000 on GoFundMe, and received a $85,000 grant from quasi-public organization Motor City Match in February 2023.

Wright said that in the beginning it was hard to get support from the city and said the city needs to be willing to invest in grocery stores even if they see them as risky investments.

“Sometimes this stuff may not work out, but people need to eat,” he said. “Looking at food as a business that has to make money, I think it’s a dated model. These types of projects, they deserve an investment.”

Neighborhood Grocery is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.