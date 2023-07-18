This Week on American Black Journal:

“American Black Journal” takes a critical examination of Detroit’s affordable housing shortage and its impact on homelessness in the city.

A Detroit woman finds herself homeless after losing her husband to COVID-19

In the vibrant city of Detroit, the intertwined issues of affordable housing and homelessness form a complex tapestry that weaves through the lives of its residents. The struggle to secure safe and affordable housing has become a pressing concern for many individuals and families, while homelessness threatens to erode the stability and well-being of those already struggling to make ends meet.

This story also appeared in DPTV - American Black Journal

For Tonya Hogan, that stability crumbled after losing her husband to COVID-19. Without him, Hogan found herself homeless, experiencing the challenges of trying to find quality housing again. Sitting down with BridgeDetroit and Detroit Free Press reporter Nushrat Rahman, Hogan delves into the intricate connection between affordable housing and homelessness in Detroit, shedding light on the challenges faced by its residents as they navigate these profound hardships.

Plus, Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries CEO Dr. Chad Audi talks about the increased number of families seeking shelter, and David Bowser from the City of Detroit shares a few programs the city offers to help individuals and families experiencing housing emergencies.

Detroit’s affordable housing crisis intertwines with homelessness, amplifying hardships for residents

The pressing issue of affordable housing and its intricate connection to homelessness is affecting the lives of several individuals and families in Detroit. Decades of population loss, industrial shifts, and disinvestment have left a profound impact on the city’s housing landscape and created a formidable challenge for residents seeking affordable, stable homes.

As the pursuit of safe and secure housing becomes increasingly difficult, an unfortunate reality unfolds, revealing a cycle that perpetuates both homelessness and a lack of accessible housing options. Taking a critical examination of this two-fold issue, “American Black Journal” delves into the deep-rooted struggles faced by Detroiters, exploring the impacts of Detroit’s affordable housing crisis and the devastating consequences it inflicts upon the lives of its most vulnerable inhabitants.

“American Black Journal” host Stephen Henderson leads a roundtable on affordable housing, homelessness and the city resources available to those who are struggling with housing. He talks with Rahman; Donald Rencher, the City of Detroit’s group executive for housing, planning and development; and Neighborhood Service Organization CEO Linda Little.

They talk about the current state of homelessness in the city, housing instability, a need for more affordable housing units, federal housing vouchers, and the end of a national moratorium on rental evictions.