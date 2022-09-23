Detroiters on Tuesday can drop by Spirit Plaza in downtown Detroit to learn about resources that can help reduce some of their housing costs.

The City of Detroit’s Healthy Home Resource Day will take place in-person from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no registration required and residents can get information about programs intended to help with their utilities, water bills and home repairs.

Here’s a list of programs people can learn more about at the resource fair, according to a news release: