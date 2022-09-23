Detroiters on Tuesday can drop by Spirit Plaza in downtown Detroit to learn about resources that can help reduce some of their housing costs.
The City of Detroit’s Healthy Home Resource Day will take place in-person from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no registration required and residents can get information about programs intended to help with their utilities, water bills and home repairs.
Here’s a list of programs people can learn more about at the resource fair, according to a news release:
- Property tax assistance from the City of Detroit Board of Review, Wayne County Treasurer’s Office and Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency
- Utility assistance from Wayne Metro, the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department, DTE Energy and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Pathways to Potential
- Mental health assistance from the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network
- Food assistance, cash assistance, workforce development from MDHHS Pathways to Potential
- Health Insurance coverage help from Aetna
- COVID-19 screenings, vaccinations and immunizations from the City of Detroit Health Department
- Home repair help from the City of Detroit’s Renew Detroit program
- Lakeshore Legal Aid and the City of Detroit Ombudsman’s Office, Office of Neighborhoods and Detroit Fire Department will also be there.