The City of Detroit opened two 24-hour warming centers this week as a respite from biting cold temperatures.

Three additional centers are available for overnight shelter and Detroit Public Library branches also are offering refuge during operating hours.

The National Weather Service in White Lake Township forecast potential snow showers Thursday evening and sub zero wind chills Friday.

24-Hour Warming Centers

The following locations are available from Wednesday, Feb.1 at 11 a.m. through Sunday, Feb. 5 at 8 a.m.

Farwell Recreation Center: 2711 E. Outer Drive

2711 E. Outer Drive Patton Recreation Center: 2301 Woodmere St.

Additional Warming Centers

There are three locations open through March 31 for those experiencing homelessness. They provide meals, showers, sleeping accommodations and housing assistance, according to a news release.

People seeking shelter services or warming center placement should call the Coordinated Assessment Model (CAM) — the main entry point for people facing homelessness in the city to get shelter. They can call CAM at (313) 305-0311. The hours of operation are: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Outside of CAM hours and the holidays, people can come in person to the following warming center locations:

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries (for families and single women): Mack Warming Center, 11037 Mack Ave., Detroit, MI 48214; (313) 331-8990

Mack Warming Center, 11037 Mack Ave., Detroit, MI 48214; (313) 331-8990 Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries (single men): Third Street Warming Center, 3535 Third Ave., Detroit, MI 48201;(313) 993-6703

Third Street Warming Center, 3535 Third Ave., Detroit, MI 48201;(313) 993-6703 Cass Community Social Services (families and single women): 11850 Woodrow Wilson St., Detroit, MI 48206; (313) 883-2277

Veterans who need shelter can go to the second floor of the John D. Dingell Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center’s red tower located at 4646 John R St., Detroit, MI 48201. The hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Detroit Public Library

The libraries have COVID-19 protocols in place, including limited capacity and mandatory masking. Here are some locations, according to a news release: