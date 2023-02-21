The City of Detroit is relocating its COVID-19 vaccination and testing site to the Detroit Health Department.

Beginning Monday, COVID-related services will be offered by appointment and for walk-ins at the main health office at 100 Mack Avenue. The city has been administering COVID vaccines and testing at the Northwest Activities Center. That operation will close on Friday.

“Although COVID-19 is being considered as an endemic, vaccinations and testing are still vital for Detroiters, and the Detroit Health Department will continue to offer services to help reduce the spread of the disease, and keep Detroiters healthy,” city officials noted in a news release.

The Detroit Health Department will offer COVID vaccines from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. COVID testing will be available from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Additionally, the Samaritan Center, 5555 Conner St., will continue to provide COVID-19 vaccinations only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To schedule an appointment, visit the health department website’s self-scheduling page or text “TEST” to (313) 329-7272.