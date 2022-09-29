Detroit Police Chief James White
Detroit Police Chief James White joins with residents and members of the department for visit to neighborhoods in the city’s eighth precinct as part of DPD’s Walk a Mile Wednesdays program. (BridgeDetroit photos by Bryce Huffman)

BridgeDetroit’s Bryce Huffman joined Police Chief James White in the city’s eighth precinct for one of the department’s “Walk a Mile Wednesdays,” where White talked with residents about gun safety and distributed gunlocks.

DPD began hosting the weekly walks last year to better connect with residents and be a visible presence in neighborhoods.

https://www.bridgedetroit.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Walk-a-Mile-Wednesdays_mixdown-1.mp3

The department will host its final Walk a Mile event of the year Oct. 5 in the second police precinct. Stay updated on future walks and other DPD news on the department’s Facebook page.

Bryce Huffman is a reporter for BridgeDetroit. He was formerly a reporter for Michigan Radio, and host of the podcast, Same Same Different.

