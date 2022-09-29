BridgeDetroit’s Bryce Huffman joined Police Chief James White in the city’s eighth precinct for one of the department’s “Walk a Mile Wednesdays,” where White talked with residents about gun safety and distributed gunlocks.

DPD began hosting the weekly walks last year to better connect with residents and be a visible presence in neighborhoods.

The department will host its final Walk a Mile event of the year Oct. 5 in the second police precinct. Stay updated on future walks and other DPD news on the department’s Facebook page.