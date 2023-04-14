This Week on One Detroit:

Detroit Jazz Festival announces 2023 lineup, featuring artist-in-residence Karriem Riggins

The Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation has announced its lineup for the annual Labor Day weekend festival in downtown Detroit. Headlining the festival will be three Detroit jazz legends, violinist Regina Carter, saxophonist Kenny Garrett and drummer Louis Hayes, all of whom recently received a National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master Award.

The festival also introduced the Detroit-native jazz drummer and hip-hop producer Karriem Riggins as this year’s artist-in-residence. The renowned drummer will spend the summer participating in educational and community activities as part of his residency, leading up to his performance at the 2023 Detroit Jazz Festival.

Riggins sat down with 90.9 WRCJ’s John Penney, the host of JazzFest Detroit, after hosting a master class for Wayne State University music students to talk about what it means to be introduced as the artist-in-residence for his hometown jazz festival and what he’s preparing for the Labor Day weekend performance.

Plus, they talk about jazz gatekeepers and how Riggins has blended his love for multiple genres into a unique sound of his own; how today’s jazz students are evolving the genre; the mentor that pushed him to find his voice in the music; and what he hopes to achieve as a prolific musician. Riggin’s performance from the Detroit Jazz Festival Preview event can be seen here.