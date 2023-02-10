This Week on One Detroit:

Detroit’s rap roots: The history of how Detroit created its unique hip hop style

It’s not the birthplace of hip hop, but Detroit has certainly created its own unique hip hop style since the genre landed in the city in the 1980s. Hip hop’s first wave in Detroit came from the break-dancing style that became synonymous with the genre, before Detroit’s first emcees started to pop up.

The city’s hip hop roots really started to take shape in the 90s as the Hip Hop Shop hosted open mic nights featuring early Detroit rap stars Eminem and his D12 associate, the late Proof, as well as others. Today, Detroit has found its own sound within hip hop. Driving drumbeats and low, brooding piano chords have become the building blocks for Detroit’s unique style, and its influence can be heard across the city and nation.

In celebration of hip hop’s 50th anniversary this year, One Detroit contributor Bryce Huffman takes a deep dive into the history of Detroit hip hop and how it’s still evolving today. He talks with Detroit hip hop artist and We Found Hip Hop Co-founder Piper Carter about the genre’s early inspiration in Detroit and its confluence with the rise of Detroit techno.

Plus, Huffman hears from metro Detroit producer Travis Pittman, who goes by 4amjuno, and Detroit rapper Lelo, whose real name is Khalil Jewell, about how the next generation of Detroit hip hop is rising to new heights nationwide.

Bank of America Michigan President Matt Elliott discusses Detroit’s recovery, housing affordability, Mackinac Policy Conference 2023

As cities and downtowns continue to navigate post-pandemic recovery, downtown Detroit’s recovery has been night and day, literally. While nightlife activity has nearly fully returned to pre-pandemic levels, weekday activity has been slow to return to downtown Detroit, having an impact on business and the city’s overall economic recovery.

Lending a financial perspective to the conversation about downtown Detroit’s post-pandemic recovery, Bank of America Michigan President Matt Elliott sits down with One Detroit contributor Stephen Henderson, host of “American Black Journal,” to talk about the elements —health equity, upskilling and driving small business, to name a few —Elliott thinks is important for Detroit’s recovery.

They also talk about Michigan’s housing stock, housing affordability, and the bank’s Affordable Loan Solution program that helps Detroiters become homeowners. Plus, Elliott, who is chairing the 2023 Mackinac Policy Conference, gives a preview of what’s in store for the annual conference, including this year’s theme: “The Power of And.”

The Secret Society of Twisted Storytellers celebrates Black History Month at the Southfield Pavilion

History gets passed on and remembered through storytelling. The Secret Society of Twisted Storytellers is kicking off its 10th season with a special slate of storytellers in celebration of Black History Month. The event is hosted in partnership with Southfield Parks & Recreation and runs from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Southfield Pavilion.

The event begins with a “pre-glow meet and greet” with featured storytellers Jill Chenault, Dr. Mayowa Lisa Reynolds, Rev. Horace L. Sheffield III and Yusef Shakur, as well as the Storyteller’s Marketplace where local vendors will be selling art, jewelry, books, clothing and more. The storytelling performances begin at 7 p.m., followed by performances from R&B singer Maurissa Rose and Body Rhythm Dance Theatre.

Event host and One Detroit contributor Satori Shakoor sat down with City of Southfield Parks & Rec Office Supervisor Taneisha Springer to learn more about the Black History Month event and its theme, “CRT: Betrayal and Trust.” Plus, Shakoor talks with two of the performing storytellers, Rev. Sheffield III and Shakur, about the messages behind the stories they’ll be sharing.

One Detroit Weekend: February 10, 2023

Are you looking for some arts, culture, music and family-friendly fun to experience in Southeast Michigan this weekend? One Detroit contributors Peter Whorf and Cecelia Sharpe, of WRCJ 90.9 FM, take a look at what Detroit and other metro cities have on tap for the Feb. 10 weekend and into next week in “One Detroit Weekend.”

