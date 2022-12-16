This Week on One Detroit, Arts & Culture:

‘Da Kink in my Hair’ musical returns to Toronto for its 20th anniversary production

The critically-acclaimed ‘da Kink in my Hair’ musical by Trey Anthony has returned to Toronto for its 2oth anniversary production. The musical is produced by TO Live and the Soulpepper Theatre Company, directed by Soulpepper Theatre’s Weyni Mengesha, and features several of the original cast members from 20 years ago, including One Detroit Arts & Culture host Satori Shakoor. It originally appeared at the Toronto Fringe Festival in 2001.

This story also appeared in DPTV - One Detroit

The musical is told from the perspective of the main character Novelette Campbell, the owner of a hair salon in Toronto’s Caribbean-Canadian community Eglinton West, whose magical hands allow her clients to dig deep and tell their unforgettable stories of love, hope, survival and redemption. One Detroit Arts & Culture guest host John Sloan III caught up with Shakoor during the production’s run at the Bluma Appel Theatre to talk about how performances are going and what it means to her to be involved in this 20th-anniversary production of the musical.