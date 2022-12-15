This Week on American Black Journal:

Covenant House Michigan celebrates 25 years of supporting homeless youth



Covenant House Michigan, a Detroit-based nonprofit that helps homeless youth get off the street and back on their feet, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Founded in the fall of 1997, Covenant House Michigan has continued to expand over the past two-plus decades, opening a second location in Grand Rapids in 2018 and serving more than 80,000 youth through the nonprofit’s educational and vocational services and programs since its inception.

This story also appeared in DPTV - American Black Journal

“Our trauma-informed services help bridge the gap between potential and progress, and we also advocate for systemic change through public policy, while promoting awareness of critical issues related to youth homelessness,” Covenant House Michigan’s website indicates.

“American Black Journal” host Stephen Henderson talks with Covenant House Michigan’s Executive Director Meagan Dunn about the many reasons that cause youth to seek shelter and trauma-informed services from Covenant House. They discuss the significant number of young people who have mental and behavioral health challenges when they arrive at the agency, and the organization’s efforts to help end the cycle of homelessness among the youth.