Cooking with Que Founder Quiana Broden revolutionizes plant-based dining with The Kitchen

At the intersection of positivity, community and eating healthy is the Detroit restaurant and culinary business The Kitchen, by Cooking with Que. Founded by Quiana “Que” Broden, a renowned chef and entrepreneur, her business specializes in providing delicious vegan and vegetarian meals and promoting healthy, plant-based eating options.

The idea for Cooking with Que was born out of Que’s personal journey of adopting a vegan lifestyle. After facing health challenges, Broden made a conscious decision to change her diet. That’s when she discovered the benefits of plant-based cooking. Inspired by her own transformation, she wanted to share her culinary expertise and create a space where people could enjoy nutritious and satisfying vegan and vegetarian meals.

One Detroit producer Will Glover visited The Kitchen to talk with Broden about how she kept her business thriving during the pandemic, how Detroit’s business community helps each other find success, and how her un–yielding positivity motivates her to bring healthy food to neighborhoods across the country.

Michigan medical device company Wareologie makes major advancements in mobile, at-home caregiving

Wareologie, a Michigan-based medical device company, is making waves in the healthcare industry with its groundbreaking advancements in mobile and at-home caregiving. Led by innovative founder Gina Adams, the company has pioneered a range of innovative products that are transforming the lives of patients and caregivers alike.

With products such as the revolutionary Buttons 2 Button Magnetic Adapter Set and Portable Parallel Bars for physical therapy, Wareologie’s efforts to redefine the landscape of accessible and convenient healthcare solutions don’t go unnoticed easily. The company is quickly becoming a trailblazer in the field of assistive technology.

One Detroit Producer Will Glover, host of One Detroit’s Future of Work series, met up with Adams at the Centrepolis Accelerator, where Wareologie began as a startup, to talk about the inspiration behind her products and the process of getting them to market. They talk about the inspiration she’s found from her parents’ struggles as they aged, the difficulty of creating a commercial product, the resources the state could provide to help startups, and the importance of keeping the company in Michigan to promote job growth in the state.

Can Detroit become an international fashion city? Detroit brand Deviate Fashion thinks so

When it comes to fashion, not many people place Detroit among the cities where the design industry thrives. Detroiters may know it here, but one Detroit-based fashion brand, Deviate Fashion, started with the goal to put Detroit on the map as a fashion city around the world.

“Detroit is a fashion city. We have elite creatives, designers, and entrepreneurs. Our goal is to add another dimension to this truth through the artful design elements and expert tailoring that we bring to every piece,” Deviate Fashion’s website states. Founded by sisters Cassidy and Kelsey Tucker, Deviate is on a mission to help develop and bolster Detroit’s reputation as a respected fashion city.

One Detroit Producer and Future of Work host Will Glover sat down with the Deviate Fashion co-founders at their talent incubator in a metro Detroit Boys & Girls Club to talk about the business of fashion in Detroit, the infrastructure investments and resources the City and its creatives will need to develop Detroit as a design hub, and the different challenges Detroit currently faces to make it on the list of fashion capitals like Los Angeles or New York City.

One Detroit Weekend: July 7, 2023​

Looking for some summer fun in Detroit? From the Uncle Sam Jam to the Oakland County Fair and the Detroit Kite Festival at Belle Isle, metro Detroit has a lot to offer! One Detroit contributors Dave Wagner and Peter Whorf of 90.9 WRCJ shares what you can do around the Detroit area during the July 7 weekend and into next week on “One Detroit Weekend.”

