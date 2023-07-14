This Week on One Detroit:

‘Confessions of a Menopausal Femme Fatale’ takes candid, comedic approach to female aging

The Detroit Public Theatre’s TAG Residency brings yet another story with real-world implications to the forefront for audiences to enjoy this summer. With its unique blend of humor, vulnerability and thought-provoking storytelling, Satori Shakoor’s solo theater debut, “Confessions of a Menopausal Femme Fatale,” delves into the experiences of women navigating the challenges of menopause in their lives. It will be performed at Detroit Public Theatre for one weekend only, July 21-23.



Throughout the play, Shakoor masterfully addresses several themes relevant to women’s experiences during menopause. Not only does it speak on the physical symptoms, but the mental and emotional toll women often face through the process, as well as the societal stigmatization around femininity and aging. “Confessions will encourage women to break the silence, end the shame and inspire conversations that are uplifting, informative, thought-provoking and supportive,” the Detroit Public Theatre said.

Shakoor, the founder of The Secret Society of Twisted Storytellers and a contributor to One Detroit, joined contributing producer Sarah Zientarski to talk about the inspiration behind her monologue. Plus, “Confessions of a Menopausal Femme Fatale” Director Jonathan Jewell-Chatten talks about the barrier-breaking impact Shakoor’s production can have on audiences.

Will Detroit’s I-375 Reconnecting Communities Project restore a once thriving Black corridor in the city?

Detroit’s Interstate 375: It’s considered to be the shortest highway in the country, stretching just over one mile long, and when it was constructed, it led to the destruction of two thriving African American communities, Black Bottom and Paradise Valley, in the city. Now, state and city officials have plans to redevelop the highway into a more traversable boulevard, but will the redevelopment efforts be able to return what was once there?

Current plans for the highway’s removal are slated to begin in 2025, after federal officials approved a $104.6 million grant just before the new year to speed up the process. Six lanes of street-level boulevard with wide sidewalks and bike lanes will be added in the highway’s place, and the roadway will narrow to 4 lanes as it approaches the Detroit Riverwalk. Approximately 25-31 acres of land will also become available for development.

BridgeDetroit reporter Jena Brooker, who has been following MDOT’s I-375 Reconnecting Communities Project closely, teams up One Detroit producer Will Glover to break down the project’s goals and how members of the community are reacting to the plans.

Brooker talks with freelance urban planner Paul Jones III, chair for the Detroit City Planning Commission Lauren Hood, and Detroit Greenway Coalition Executive Director Todd Scott about MDOT’s redevelopment plans, the racial history embedded into the highway’s story, and whether they believe the plans will achieve what state and city officials have said it will.

National Arab Orchestra brings Arab music back home for 2023 Detroit Concert of Colors

Detroit’s flagship world music festival, Concert of Colors, returns this year with a prominent performance from an orchestra that got its start in the region, the National Arab Orchestra. While the orchestra is now well-known across the globe, its roots trace back to Southeast Michigan, and more specifically the University of Michigan.

Founded by Michael Ibrahim in 2009 as the Michigan Arab Orchestra at first, the National Arab Orchestra has risen to national prominence and accolade for its investments to preserve and integrate Arab culture into mainstream society through music education and performances. The orchestra will perform from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, July 20 at Orchestra Hall.

Concert of Colors takes place at various arts and cultural venues across Detroit, including the Detroit Institute of Arts, the Detroit Historical Museum, and the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. The festival spans multiple days, July 19-23 this year, with a diverse array of concerts, workshops, educational programming, food vendors and more.

Ahead of the orchestra’s performance, One Detroit contributor Cecelia Sharpe of 90.9 WRCJ sat down with Ibrahim, who also served as the orchestra’s music director, to talk about their second Concert of Colors performance and the importance of uniting communities through global music.

One Detroit Weekend: July 14, 2023

​Looking for some summer fun in Detroit? From the annual Blake’s Lavender Festival to the 40th annual African World Festival, Concert of Colors and a celebration of hip hop’s 50th anniversary, metro Detroit has a lot to offer!

One Detroit contributor Dave Wagner of 90.9 WRCJ shares what you can do around the Detroit area during the July 14 weekend and into next week on “One Detroit Weekend.”

List of upcoming events: