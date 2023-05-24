This Week on American Black Journal:
Racial disparities task force recommends changes for child welfare system
Host Stephen Henderson talks with Demetrius Starling, senior deputy director of the Children’s Services Administration in the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, about the changes proposed by the Michigan Child Welfare Improvement Task Force. They discuss the disproportionate number of children of color in foster care and how they are more likely to be placed in institutional settings and age out without finding a forever family. Starling also speaks to the changes his department is making in the Diversity Equity & Inclusion space to address racial disparities in the child protection system, and he addresses the urgent need for more foster parents of color.
Giving Back: The Soul of Philanthropy Reframed and Exhibited
Detroit is celebrating African American philanthropy this summer with an exhibit at the Detroit Historical Museum. Henderson talks with the two co-chairs of The Soul of Philanthropy (TSOP) Michigan, Collin Mays and Nikia Washington, about the upcoming show titled, “Giving Back: The Soul of Philanthropy Reframed and Exhibited.” The display features the portraits and stories of Black philanthropists in Detroit. Mays and Washington discuss the origin and goal of the exhibit and how it reshapes the narrative of what it means to be a philanthropist.
Detroit School of Arts Dance Ensemble
Rounding out the show, a performance from Detroit School of Arts Dance Ensemble from “Detroit Performs: Live From Marygrove.”
