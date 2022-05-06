What do you need from the Detroit city government? In your neighborhood? BridgeDetroit wants to hear from you.

We are partnering with Detroit is Different to host eight town hall meetings across the city in each council district and another citywide. Stop in, have some food and tell us what you need and how you want your tax dollars to be spent. Check out the dates, times and locations near you.

District 1

When: May 17, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Norwest Gallery of Art, 19556 Grand River Ave, Detroit, MI 48223

District 2

When: May 24, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Detroit is Different Incubator Space, 1652 Clements, Detroit, MI 48238

District 3

When: May 26, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: The Shed at Martz Park, 11530 Flanders, Detroit, MI 48205

District 4

When: June 7, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Feedom Freedom Growers, 866 Manistique, Detroit, MI 48215

District 5

When: June 14, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Mama Akua House, 2431 Ferry Park, Detroit, MI 48208

District 6

When: June 21, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation, 1211 Trumbull, Detroit, MI 48216

District 7

When: June 28, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Birwood House, 12602 Birwood, Detroit, MI 48238

Citywide

When: July 12, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Belle Isle Shelter #8, 8 Riverbank Dr, Detroit, MI 48207