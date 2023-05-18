We’ll celebrate our third anniversary at BridgeDetroit this month, and it’s hard to believe how much has happened since we launched.

At the helm from day one was an extraordinary journalist and leader, Catherine Kelly, whose vision and tenacity built our newsroom. Her dedication to our mission, to our staff, and to the people of our city, have made BridgeDetroit a model of excellence.

Catherine recently accepted another high-profile assignment here in Detroit, Director of Editorial and Communications at Ford Motor’s project at Michigan Central. She will continue to be closely involved with BridgeDetroit, and with our readers.

Her departure means we are searching for our next leader, a person who will grow BridgeDetroit with both skill and love, and will elevate what we’ve already built and accomplished.

If you’re interested, or know someone who should be, check out our job posting here.

BridgeDetroit’s outgoing project executive Catherine Kelly. (Photo by Ashley Stevenson)

And stay with us at BridgeDetroit, as we grow, and thrive, with the people and city that we love.

Here’s a statement from Catherine about her time at BridgeDetroit, her future, and ours:

“It has been an honor to lead BridgeDetroit through our founding and the first three years of our important journalism and community engagement.

Our success has surpassed expectations, and our future is taking place around the continued uplifting of Detroit stories, told by Detroiters themselves.

So it’s with a mix of great sorrow and excitement that I announce my departure from leadership of our beloved BridgeDetroit. I’ll still be in our city, making a difference – but now as Director of Editorial and Communications for Ford Motor Company’s new development at Michigan Central Station.

I will continue to serve as an advisor to BridgeDetroit and will stay close to a project I love. I am leaving with nothing but optimism, and gratitude for the time I spent building and growing such a critical piece of our city’s journalism ecosystem.”