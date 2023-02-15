This Week on American Black Journal:

Charles H. Wright Museum celebrates ‘Black Resistance’ for Black History Month 2023

Resistance and resilience have always been a part of the African American experience, and this year the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History is celebrating Black History Month with the theme of “Black Resistance.” Through Feb. 28, The Wright Museum will host a variety of exhibits, events and programming that explore and celebrate African American history and culture through a “Black Resistance” lens.

This story also appeared in DPTV - American Black Journal

“American Black Journal” host Stephen Henderson sits down with the museum’s Exhibitions Manager Jennifer Evans to learn more about the museum’s special programming for Black History Month 2023. He gets the details about two major jazz-themed exhibits on display this month.

Plus, they talk about other family-friendly activities happening at The Wright, including Family Fun Day, a storytelling performance with the Detroit Association of Black Storytellers, and the Youth Speaks showcase.

Sphinx Organization marks 25 years of elevating diversity in classical music

The Sphinx Organization is celebrating 25 years of transforming lives through the power of diversity in the arts. Founded in 1997 by violinist Aaron P. Dworkin, the Sphinx Organization is currently led by Artistic Director and President Afa S. Dworkin. In its 25 years, the organization has created a robust space for more than 1,000 Black and brown classical string players to realize their dreams of becoming professional musicians and music leaders.

“American Black Journal” host Stephen Henderson sits down with Achia Floyd, the Sphinx Organization director of foundation and government partnerships, to talk about the organization’s role in diversifying the classical music landscape over the past two and a half decades. Plus, they talk about the pandemic’s impact on the arts and the organization’s return to an in-person Sphinx Competition in 2023.

Sphinx Competition 2023 senior division winner violinist Njioma Grevious performs

Watch the Sphinx Competition 2023 senior division winner Njioma Chinyere Grevious, a violinist from Boston, perform at the 26th annual Sphinx Competition in Detroit in January.

Grevious is an award-winning violinist and a versatile solo, chamber and orchestral musician who graduated from The Juilliard School. She’s also a founding member of the Aboe Quartet.