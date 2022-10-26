This Week on American Black Journal:

The pulpit and politics: the Black church’s role in Black politics, elections

With the midterm elections just around the corner, American Black Journal’s “Black Church in Detroit” series examines the political power of the Black church. We’ll talk about the church’s role in getting people to the polls, its influence on key issues and races, and the political leaders who have come from the Black church.

This story also appeared in DPTV - American Black Journal

Host Stephen Henderson sits down for a robust conversation with Detroit Branch NAACP President Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony of Fellowship Chapel and Rev. Charles E. Williams II, senior pastor at Historic King Solomon Baptist Church and president of the Michigan Chapter of the National Action Network.

They talk about the history of the Black church in Black politics, the efforts that are taking place to suppress the right to vote, white evangelical activism, and how democracy is at stake in the elections. Plus, they discuss the fact that Detroit will likely not have Black representation in Congress for the first time in nearly 70 years.

Additionally, the ministers and Henderson discuss the importance of the Black church in helping to get “souls to the polls” and encouraging those who have demonstrated against racial and social injustice to take the next step by getting out the vote for the people who will bring change.

