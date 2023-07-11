This Week on American Black Journal:

ARISE Detroit! celebrates neighborhood pride with 17th annual Neighborhoods Day

ARISE Detroit!’s flagship event, its annual Neighborhoods Day, returns Aug. 5 this year with more than 100 events and beautification projects happening around the city. This will be the nonprofit’s 17th annual Neighborhoods Day, which began a year after the nonprofit was founded in 2006.

This story also appeared in DPTV - American Black Journal

Held on the first Saturday in August, the event brings together thousands of residents, community organizations and businesses to celebrate their neighborhoods, showcase local initiatives, and foster a sense of unity among the people that live, work and play there.

Neighborhoods Day events can vary from local clean-ups to block parties, art exhibits, health and wellness fairs, youth programs, live performances, food drives, and more. The Belle Isle Art Fair and the Sidewalk Festival will also return this year.

ARISE Detroit! Executive Director Luther Keith joins “American Black Journal” to give viewers a preview of the event and discuss its mission. He talks with host Stephen Henderson about the uniqueness of Neighborhoods Day and the overall goal of the yearly event.

African World Festival returns for 40th annual celebration in Hart Plaza

​Summer is here, and Detroit’s highly anticipated African World Festival is near. The annual festival celebrates 40 years in the city this year from July 14-16 at Hart Plaza. Organized by the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, the festival celebrates the arts and culture of the African diaspora.

The festival began in 1983 and has since become a prominent cultural event in Detroit, drawing attendees from the local community and beyond. Throughout its history, the festival has featured renowned musicians, dancers and performers from local and international backgrounds.

Traditional African drumming and dancing, along with contemporary music genres like jazz, hip-hop and gospel, as well as fashion shows highlighting African-inspired designs and a variety of cuisine to taste from across the African diaspora, are some of the regular features of the event.

Ahead of this year’s ceremonious 40th anniversary, African World Festival Director Njia Kai talks with American Black Journal contributor Cecelia Sharpe of 90.9 WRCJ about what it takes to get the festival going each year and what to expect from this year’s celebration. Plus, Kai gives viewers a sneak preview of this year’s special performances by Parliament Funkadelic featuring George Clinton, Jessica Care Moore and Underground Resistance.

Detroit Food Academy cooks up the next generation of young leaders through food education

Detroit Food Academy is revolutionizing the lives of young Detroiters by blending the art of cooking with life and leadership skills. As a nonprofit organization, the Academy’s mission is to transform the lives of Detroit youth by using food as a medium to teach essential life skills, promote social justice and build vibrant communities.

The Academy’s curriculum is designed to not only teach culinary skills, but also to foster personal and professional growth among its participants. Through experiential learning, they gain practical knowledge about food systems, sustainability, and the importance of healthy eating.

Additionally, the nonprofit incorporates a strong emphasis on social justice and community engagement. Students learn about food disparities, food deserts, and the importance of equitable access to nutritious food. Two of the academy’s instructors talked with BridgeDetroit reporter Micah Walker about the mission of the organization, the culinary opportunities available for young people in Detroit, and how it prepares students to become leaders in the community.