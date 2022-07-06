This Week on American Black Journal:

Overturning Roe: Black Women Are Disproportionately Affected by SCOTUS’ New Abortion Ruling

In a new ruling that has sent shockwaves through America, the U.S. Supreme Court has decided to reverse the landmark Roe V. Wade court case that provided comprehensive protection to women’s reproductive rights. The Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe V. Wade has birthed new concerns within the medical community about how the new ruling might affect the health of Black women, who statistically are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than their white counterparts.

In light of the Supreme Court’s decision to roll back women’s constitutional rights, American Black Journal host Stephen Henderson sits down with Dr. Kimberly Farrow, of Central City Integrated Health, for a conversation about the economic and health-related challenges Black women will not face under the new court ruling. Plus, Dr. Farrow shares how overturning Roe V. Wade will affect Black women’s medical decisions and put them at greater risk than they already are.

Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights Opens New Training Center

A new training center for apprentice carpenters and millwrights has officially opened in Detroit’s Northwest neighborhood. The Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwright’s new state-of-the-art facility will train as many as 1,500 students for in-demand, good-paying, union jobs each year.

In a future of work report, American Black Journal producer AJ Walker takes viewers to the ribbon cutting of the new training center to hear from leaders about how the project came to fruition and what skills training the organization will provide at the new center.

African World Festival Returns to Downtown Detroit, Moves to Hart Plaza

The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History’s signature summer event, the African World Festival, returns this year to downtown Detroit July 15-17, but this year the festival will be held at a new location: Hart Plaza. Festival organizers say the move will help better accommodate the large, growing crowds that attend each year.

The 39th annual festival, the largest celebration of the African diaspora in Detroit, features a host of musical performers including headliners Mama Sol, Lizz Wright, The Legendary Wailers, Seun Kuti and more; special programming for children and families, like storytelling and a walking history tour; information booths with community resources; and more than 150 food, art and clothing vendors.

Festival Director Njia Kai sits down with American Black Journal host Stephen Henderson about this year’s activities and what attendees can expect from the family-friendly festival.

