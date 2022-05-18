This Week on American Black Journal:

The latest data from the U.S. Office of Minority Health shows African Americans are 20% more likely to experience serious mental health issues than the general population, with several disparities and factors impacting education, awareness and access to mental health services. A lack of equitable access to services, the stigmas associated with seeking mental help in the Black community, and racial discrimination in healthcare all create more barriers for African Americans to find help.

For National Mental Health Awareness Month, host Stephen Henderson talks with Eric Doeh, President & CEO of Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network (DWIHN), about the pandemic’s impact on mental health, the stigma of mental illness in the African American community, economic barriers and health disparities affecting minorities, and access to mental healthcare services.

More than two years after the COVID-19 pandemic touched down in Michigan in March 2020, where does the state stand in the fight against COVID-19? As the pandemic has eased its hold on the state’s public health and economy, so too have the state’s restrictions around mask mandates, social distancing, and other guidelines. Still, some Michiganders have questions about where do we go from here.

One Detroit’s Bill Kubota sits down with Michigan’s top medical executive, Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, to learn about the recommendations and strategies still in place in the state to fight COVID-19. Plus, Dr. Bagdasarian clears up questions about vaccinations, booster shots and mask-wearing.

