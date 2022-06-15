This Week on American Black Journal:

Some of the nation’s top African American museums and historical organizations, co-sponsored by local and national media partners, are coming together to celebrate the nation’s newest federal holiday: Juneteenth. Juneteenth celebrates the freedom of enslaved people in the United States after the Civil War. The organizations will come together for a virtual program called “We the People,” sponsored in part by Detroit Public TV, PBS Books and Amazon.

This story also appeared in DPTV - American Black Journal

As one of the institutions involved in the “We the People” Juneteenth event, Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History President and CEO Neil Barclay joins “American Black Journal” host Stephen Henderson to share details on the national collaboration and to talk about how the museum plans to celebrate the upcoming federal holiday locally.

Michigan’s Black Leadership Advisory Council, created by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in late 2020, has made 11 new policy recommendations to close racial equity gaps and build a more inclusive, stronger state. The council’s recommendations focus on kitchen-table issues that affect the Black community, like education, community safety, justice, health, and business leadership and growth.

Kim Trent, the deputy director of prosperity for the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO), joins “American Black Journal” host Stephen Henderson to talk about the recommendations the council shared with Gov. Whitmer, including supporting the CROWN Act, diversity on corporate boards and in C-suites, a better collection and analysis of criminal justice data, a ban on no-knock warrants, school funding, mental health support, and protecting Black voting rights.

What does it look like on the inside of a friendship between three millennial gay Black friends taking on their early 30s in Detroit? Aaron Foley, a Detroit native and Senior Editor for the Communities Initiative at PBS NewsHour, has released his first novel, “Boys Come First,” which follows the lives of three fictional men confronting their evolving friendship and individual hurdles as they attempt to navigate a new and changing Detroit.

In recognition of Pride Month, producer AJ Walker sits down with Foley to discuss “Boys Come First,” including the controversial social, political and humanistic topics he covers in his book and what he believes makes his characters different than those in other novels.

Watch Now: