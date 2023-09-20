This Week on American Black Journal:

DPSCD and the outlook for this school year

As students settle in for the fall semester, Detroit Public Schools Community District Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti sits down with host Stephen Henderson on the grounds of DPSCD’s The School at Marygrove for a wide-ranging conversation about the current state of the district. Among the topics of discussion are student enrollment and attendance, teachers’ status, and the district’s finances.

The Importance of Black Reading Month

September is Black Reading Month. It’s a time to encourage the community to read books, magazines, and journals written by African American authors. Henderson talks with Malik Yakini, co-founder of September is Black Reading Month, about the importance of the September observance.

Design’s impact on our everyday lives

September is also “Detroit Month of Design.” This is the 13th year for the citywide festival that brings together designers, companies, and educational institutions for a celebration of Detroit’s designation as a global design leader.

American Black Journal contributor Cecelia Sharpe of 90.9 WRCJ talks with Detroit Month of Design Director Kiana Wenzell, who serves as the Co-Executive Director of Design Core Detroit. Wenzell highlights some of the events and activities taking place throughout the city during the festival. She also speaks to the importance of design in our everyday lives and the impact it has on the community.