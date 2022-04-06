This Week on American Black Journal:

Domestic violence calls to shelters like HAVEN, of Oakland County, have dramatically increased since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but what’s behind the drastic rise in reports of domestic and sexual abuse, and why have Black women been disproportionately affected by it?

This story also appeared in DPTV - American Black Journal

Host Stephen Henderson sits down for an in-depth conversation with MiVida Burrus of HAVEN, a shelter that provides comprehensive services and programs for domestic violence and sexual assault victims. They talk about some of the reasons behind the uptick in the number of victims seeking help, the ways Black women have been disproportionately affected by abuse in the home, and the resources HAVEN offers to help abuse survivors.

The City of Detroit’s summer jobs program for youth ages 14-24 years old, ‘Grow Detroit’s Young Talent,’ is back for another season of hard work and learning. The program, which employed more than 8,000 local youth last year, hopes to achieve the same heights again this year. Grow Detroit’s Young Talent offers youth employment and training in a variety of jobs including community cleanups, event planning, accounting, retail, junior police or fire cadets and more.

Host Stephen Henderson sits down with three representatives close to the GDYT program — Stephanie Nixon, from Detroit Employment Solutions Corporation, Shuna Hayward of Connect Detroit and high school student Joslyn Caron — to discuss the benefits of the program for both the youth and employers involved. Plus, they share the impact GDYT has on the city.

