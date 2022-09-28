This Week on American Black Journal:

How does theological education teach its students how to lead both inside the Black church and out in the community? “American Black Journal” continues its series on “The Black Church in Detroit” with a look at the state of seminary education and the future of ministry in Detroit.

Host Stephen Henderson sits down for an in-depth conversation with the Rev. Dr. Kenneth Harris, president of Ecumenical Theological Seminary (ETS) and founding pastor of Detroit Bible Tabernacle; Rev. Angela Cadwell, an ETS graduate, Detroit Police chaplain and minister at Transformation Christian Church; and Rev. Jeremy Moseley, senior pastor at The New Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church and a distance learning seminary student at the College of Biblical Studies in Houston, Texas.

They talk about the importance of seminary education for preparing leaders for roles in the church and the community — professors, pastors, chaplains, ACPE educators and nonprofit administrators, to name a few; the challenges of leading an urban-centered ministry; and how seminaries must stay relevant in today’s changing landscape.

Additionally, Henderson gets a detailed overview from Dr. Harris on what a seminary education entails, and learns more about the spiritual and professional journeys of Rev. Cadwell and Rev. Moseley.

